Philippines
Filipinos go on book-buying spree to “preserve history” of Marcos family atrocities
Some Filipinos are in a rush to buy books documenting the divisive and savage 21 year reign of the former dictator Ferdinand Marcos as his son, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr, assumes office as the latest president of the Philippines after a landslide election victory in May.
They say they fear that the new Filipino president may try and whitewash the history of his father’s and families’ past and they want to preserve the ‘truth’.
For his part, the new Philippine president has never publicly acknowledged or apologised on behalf of his family for the human rights abuses, corruption and monetary theft that is claimed took place under his father’s tenure, most of it as a military-supported dictatorship, between 1965 to 1986.
Books, covering the stories of the Marcos family and their tenure running the Philippines, have nearly doubled in price and have become increasingly popular as Filipinos, many who now live outside of the SE Asian country, want to ensure that the voices, talking about the Marcos years, are kept safe.
Their reaction follows comments made on record by the new president. Back in 2020, when he was getting his presidential campaign together, Marcos Jnr made it clear that he wanted to revisit historic textbooks that documented his parent’s excesses and the regime they led. He accused those in power since his father’s demise of “teaching children lies”.
“We have been calling for that for years.”
But human rights groups claim that during the 21 years of the Marcos regime, tens of thousands of people were imprisoned, tortured or killed for criticising or protesting the government.
Both Ferdinand Marcos (who died in exile in 1989), and his wife Imelda, now 93, were found guilty, in absentia, of widespread corruption. Amongst the most dramatic claims, the Marcos family were accused of stealing an estimated US$10 billion of public money from Filipinos.
Read more about the excesses of the former ‘First Lady’ of the Philippines HERE.
The family, and Marcos Jnr. denies using any tax-payer funds for their personal use, although their claims have been challenged and tested in multiple court cases as the evidence suggests otherwise.
There are at least 10 titles covering the years of martial law and the criminal past of the Marcos family’s years. Many of them are now sold out and awaiting new printings, especially at universities around the Philippines.
Some of the titles include… “Some Are Smarter than Others: The History of Marcos’ Crony Capitalism” by Ricardo Manapat, “The Conjugal Dictatorship of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos” by Primitivo Mijares, “Canal de la Reina” by Liwayway Arceo Bautista.
Filinos, who lived through the Marcos years, are also ensuring that their stories are recorded for prosperity by doing new blogs and vlogs that chronicle the violence and personal stories about the Marcos-lead military.
New media are also being targeted by the new presidency. Just one day before Marcos Jnr. took office as the new Filipino president, Nobel laureate Maria Ressa says her news organisation, Rappler, was ordered to shut down.
She claimed that Rappler had been repeatedly targeted since 2016 by politically-led legal action and vexatious libel and tax evasion law suits.
“This is intimidation. These are political tactics. We refuse to succumb to them.”
As of today, the Rappler news website continues to be available.
Since the election of former President Rodrigo Duterte, she says that politicians and government officials have demonised publishers and journalists, “denouncing their credibility on social media and in public statements”.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
Thai tutor arrested for making child porn with boys
Where to find cannabis-infused food in Thailand
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
Alcohol ban tightening in homeless centre after in-house murder
Thieves steal VIP chairs from Liverpool – Man U match in Bangkok
Filipinos go on book-buying spree to “preserve history” of Marcos family atrocities
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
Amazing Dark Sky Thailand programme by TAT to boost stargazing
Striped dolphin dies in Patong after washing ashore injured
‘Oh, bother!’ Thai govt patrol team stumble upon 20 million baht Winnie the Pooh ecstasy haul
Thai protesters run their own, informal no-confidence poll
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Thai Health Ministry urges Bangkok to reduce activities to curb Covid spread
UPDATE: Crashed army helicopter gets into another accident in southern Thailand
More lockdowns in China add to economic woes
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand3 days ago
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
-
Thailand2 days ago
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
-
Phuket3 days ago
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
-
Bangkok4 hours ago
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
-
Business3 days ago
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
-
Bangkok3 days ago
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Recent comments: