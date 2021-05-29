Malaysia heads into another 2 week full lockdown

Malaysia is going back into a full lockdown for 2 weeks, starting this Tuesday. The Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin announced the nationwide “total lockdown” as the country battles with a new surge of Covid-19.

The lockdown will run from June 1 – 14 and only essential and emergency services would remain in operation.

According to the prime ministers office, the Malaysian government will announce a package of subsidies to affected businesses and industry, but no details are available at this time.

New strains and hospitals under strain have forced the government to act but the 2 week circuit-breaker lockdown surprised opposition MPs and business groups.

Announcing the lockdown yesterday the Malaysian PM said the decision followed 4 straight days of rising infections. 549,514 people have now been infected in Malaysia since the start of the pandemic. 61 deaths were also announced o Friday.

“With the latest rise in daily cases showing a drastically upward trend, hospital capacity across the country to treat Covid-19 patients are becoming limited.”

“The government will ensure the public healthcare system will not collapse and a variety of support and help will be given to the Health Ministry.”

At this stage only 8.4% of the Malaysian population have been vaccinated with at least 1 dose.

But, even as the PM announced the 2 week lockdown, he also foreshadowed that the re-opening would then be staged based on the success of the 14 day full lockdown, over a period of 4 weeks.

Like Thailand, Malaysia remains under a state of emergency which was imposed in January to give the government additional powers to implement policies and fast-track reaction to the country’s localised crises.

