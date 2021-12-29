Vientiane orders to bar New Year gatherings amdist fears of Omicron

Fears of Omicron have prompted officials in the capital of Laos, Vientiane, to prohibit residents from hosting large parties and gatherings during the New Year holiday.

The country’s Covid-19 Prevention and Control Office set measures restricting alcoholic beverages at restaurants and entertainment venues. Local authorities are asked to check, monitor, and disband meetings, with violators being detained.

Laos reported 962 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths yesterday according to its Ministry of Health. A total number of 107,740 cases have been recorded in the country, with 342 deaths, with Vientiane having the largest number of infections with 500 locally transmitted cases in a single day.

