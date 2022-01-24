Indonesia to launch travel bubble with Singapore, entry to islands Batam, Bintan

A travel bubble is in the works between Singapore and Indonesia’s resort islands of Batam and Bintan. The Covid-19 situation at both islands in the archipelago is now under control and officials are moving forward with plans for a safe travel corridor, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto during a virtual press conference today.

“The government is pushing for a travel bubble between Batam, Bintan and Singapore to encourage tourism activities in Batam and Bintan.”

According to the minister, the Nongsapura international ferry terminal in Batam and the Bandar Bentan Telani ferry terminal in Bintan will be the entrance points. Travellers must be fully vaccinated with a negative PCR test taken no more than three days prior to travel. They must also carry insurance worth S$30,000 and install Indonesia’s Covid-19 tracing applications PeduliLindungi and Blue Pass.

The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Pandjaitan, has also indicated to the press that the travel bubble would be assessed every week. The ministers did not mention any quarantine measures or planned start date for the travel bubble scheme.

SOURCE: Channel News Asia