Southeast Asia
Citi to sell consumer banking business in Southeast Asia to Singapore’s United Overseas Bank
Citigroup announced on Thursday its agreement to sell its consumer banking operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam to United Overseas Bank (UOB) for approximately US$2.97 billion.
UOB stated that as part of the agreement, it will acquire Citi’s retail deposit divisions, loan portfolios and wealth management, in the four countries’ consumer banking sectors.
“We are excited to announce this transaction with UOB, a leading pan-Asian institution,” Citi Asia Pacific CEO Peter Babej said. “We are confident that UOB, with its strong culture and broad regional ambitions, will provide excellent opportunities and a long-term home for our consumer banking colleagues in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.”
According to UOB, the company had about 2.4 million customers and a net worth of approximately $2.97 billion as of June 30, 2021.
Following the announcement, UOB shares rose 1.23 percent on Friday afternoon.
“The sale of these four consumer markets, along with our previously announced transactions, demonstrate our sense of urgency to execute our strategic refresh, said Citi CFO Mark Mason. “We are committed to working in the best interests of our shareholders by focusing our resources on businesses that can deliver growth, as well as increasing the capital we return to shareholders over time.”
Although it is selling its retail operations, Citi will continue to own and operate its institutional operations in Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, CNBC reports.
Last year, Citi CEO Jane Fraser stated that the bank planned to sell its retail business in 13 countries, excluding the United States, in order to increase returns. Many of these markets are in the Asia-Pacific region, including India, China, Indonesia and Australia.
Citi also announced last year it has decided to sell its financial services operations in Australia and the Philippines. Consumer banking in South Korea would come to a close as well.
“Focusing our business through these actions will facilitate additional investment in our strategic focus areas, including our institutional network across Asia Pacific, driving optimal returns for Citi,” Babej said.
The acquisition will allow UOB, Southeast Asia’s third-largest lender, a stronger presence in the area. After the transaction is completed, Citigroup predicts approximately 5,000 workers would transition to UOB.
Citi anticipates that the transaction will be completed between mid-2022 and early 2024, depending on the progress and completion of regulatory clearances.
Source: CNBC
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Citi to sell consumer banking business in Southeast Asia to Singapore’s United Overseas Bank
Phuket has surging Covid-19, but 95% of infections are mild
Thailand Pass scam: Authorities warn not to pay third party
VERSO – The School of the Future
Thailand News Today | Thai billionaire wants goverment to reinstate the suspended Test & Go
First Pfizer vaccine batch for children arriving by early February
Father allegedly shot and killed his wife and daughter’s boyfriend in Chon Buri
Police doubt the story as 5th suspect in tigers case is arrested
Deputy PM tells Thais to stay positive about price hike for pork, other goods
Soi Dog Foundation rescues neglected and dying dogs from illegal Surat Thani shelter
More than 349,000 people displaced due to violence in Myanmar since February coup
First batch of 35 baht ATKs from the GPO on sale today
Friday Covid Update: 8,158 new cases; provincial totals
Japan-Thailand cooperation discussed by PM Prayut and Japanese Minister
Australia calls foul, cancels Djokovic’s visa again as Serbian tennis star faces deportation to forfeit title defense
Police raid art gallery opened as nightclub, 100 partygoers reportedly fled from police
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
Bangkok and Pattaya left out of the Sandboxes
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
Thailand News Update | Test & Go, Sandboxes and Blue Zones?
69 provinces moved to Covid-19 orange zone, no drinking
What is life like in Thailand right now? | GMT
Bars, Raids and Sandboxes… Today in Thailand | GMT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Singapore2 days ago
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
- North East2 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
- Pattaya2 days ago
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya