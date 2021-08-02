Police bust gambling operations in Bangkok and Kamphaeng Phet

Recently, police busted 3 separate places that were allegedly part of an online gambling operation. The buildings were located in Bangkok and Kamphaeng Phet, which sits in northern Thailand.

Reportedly, the operation raked in 250 million baht a month and had collectively taken in 1.5 billion baht in the last 6 months.

2 unnamed women were arrested in the busts. Assets were seized but were also not identified.

Thai media reports that the gambling operatives placed their website through a live streaming link connected to a Casino in Cambodia.

For people who like reporting illegal gambling, they can contact tech police at 1599.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

