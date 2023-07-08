Phuket governor takes action to solve out of school children crisis

Image courtesy of The Phuket News

In a decisive step towards ensuring all children in Phuket receive a formal education, Narong Woonciew, the Governor of Phuket, convened a meeting at the Phuket Provincial Hall. The gathering focused squarely on the thousands of children on the island who are not currently registered at any educational institution. Also in attendance were Vice Governor, Amnuay Pinsuwan, MP Thitikan Thitipruethikul, and Dr Nucharat Prasitsilpchai, a Phuket Provincial Education Area office representative.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Dr Nucharat divulged some startling figures. A recent study revealed that 10,935 children aged between six and 15 years old were not included in the 2022 education system.

A deeper dive into the findings uncovered regional specifics. The Mueang District has the largest number of such children, 7,650, followed by Kathu District and Thalang District, with 1,690 and 1,595 children respectively.

Certain cases were found to be triggered by factors such as “family status,” disability, and relocation, accounting for 83 of the total, Dr Nucharat explained.

The governor and the officials in effect sought out strategies to tackle this educational issue. An official report from the meeting detailed instructions for authorities to probe into these situations and proffer assistance to ensure these children are integrated into the educational system.

In addition, Governor Narong called on education officials to use the morning assembly as a platform to convey awareness about the Traffy Fondue application to students and school staff. This coincides with an appeal for schools to advocate for road safety measures among students, including the importance of wearing helmets while riding or travelling pillion on motorbikes, reported The Phuket News.

