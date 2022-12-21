Patong lifeguards rescue Australian tourist who suddenly fell unconscious

Patong Beach lifeguards rescued an Australian tourist after she suddenly lost consciousness and her pulse yesterday. The lifeguards provided the elderly woman with CPR as they waited for an ambulance from Patong Hospital to arrive.

The lifeguards used a cardiac pump to help revive the woman. The woman’s pulse was back after the CPR, although she was still unconscious.

The woman was then rushed to the hospital, and her condition as of press time was stable, The Phuket Express reported.

A photo by the Patong Lifeguard Association show the lifeguards helping the woman, next to their bag of equipment with the cardiac pump. Meanwhile, others at the beach closely watch the situation.

Another photo shows a crowd of eight people gathered around the woman, whose own image is covered. Four people are seen closely hovering over the woman as the CPR continues.



Comments by the association on its Facebook post say that the woman lost consciousness, but was still alive. The association said the woman lost consciousness due to an underlying disease, and her condition was quite serious.

Hopefully, the woman will recover soon.