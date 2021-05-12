Patong
30 year old Thai woman found dead in car in Patong from apparent suicide
A 30 year old Thai woman has been found dead in her car, in Patong, from an apparent suicide. The woman’s car was parked by the side of the Sirirat Road, which links Patong and Karon. Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of Kanokwan Chuenaka, slumped backwards in the driver’s seat of a Phuket-registered gray Honda Jazz vehicle.
Police say they found an electric pan with burnt charcoal behind the driver’s seat in the back. They say this was the cause of death as she likely died from asphyxiation. They also say they found a suicide letter, written in 2 different parts with a pen and pencil.
The heartbreaking note in blue pen said:
“To dad and mum, please forgive me, your daughter. Ney [Kanokwan’s nickname] has hurt dad and mum many times. Please take care of Pokpong [Kanokwan’s son]. Love him. Don’t let Pokpong feel bad for not having his mum beside him. Don’t waste your money holding a funeral for me. Think of Pokpong often.”
In pencil, the note went on to say:
“Nobody loves Ney. I thought getting married would bring me happiness like other people. I have not even had a family trip, like dad, mum, and son.”
Kanokwan’s mother Boonlap Chuenaka says that she has accepted her daughter’s death to be from suicide. Her body was taken to Patong Hospital for further examination as a standard protocol before police can release it to her relatives for a funeral.
It is not known whether the Covid pandemic had any effect on Kanokwan, but notably, the pandemic has caused increased hardship and mental health issues for many in Thailand. Job losses, bankruptcies, sickness and fear are just a few of the side-affects felt by the Covid-19 pandemic. For many in Thailand and all over the world, this has a profound impact on the mental health of everyday people. The suicide rate in Thailand has also seen a spike, with 22% more suicides recorded in the first half of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. A sharp increase not witnessed since the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.
Even before the pandemic struck, Thailand was on record as having the most suicides of any country in SE Asia. As per WHO data, in 2019 Thailand’s suicide rate was 14.4 per 100k population, compared to a global average of 10.5 per 100k population.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Environment
Patong official denies wastewater to blame for macro algae bloom along beachfront
A Patong official is denying that wastewater flowing into the beach’s bay is causing a large influx of algae, leading to mass amounts of red sea urchins being stranded on the shore. Nattawut Thepthon, Chief of the Patong Municipality Sanitary Works Division told The Phuket News that the appearance of sea urchins is a natural phenomenon.
He went further by saying the algae form directly from wastewater, refuting that it is a natural phenomenon. Nattawut says the wastewater has been treated, which would not spur the growth of algae. He went on to say that it is regularly tested for contaminants.
“We collect and test samples of the treated wastewater every week, and the result has shown that the water has passed the standard required for treated wastewater.”
“After the Covid-19 pandemic began, only a small amount of wastewater has been sent to our treatment plant, as we have only a small number of tourists. much smaller than normal.”
“As for many urchins being washed ashore, I have searched the internet to find out the cause of the phenomenon. The algae need nutrition, good weather and suitable sunlight to grow well. Right now, it is summer season, so there is good sunlight for the algae. For the nutrition, I believe that Patong Beach is on a closed bay which is full of food for algae. This is all my personal idea.”
But Nattawut did not voice concerns over the impact of untreated wastewater from homes and businesses flowing into the bay that are not connected to the municipality’s sewerage system.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Events
Rescue workers remove 4 metre long python from Patong resort
Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation branch in Patong, Phuket, say they have removed a 4 metre long reticulated python from a resort in Karon. The python was estimated to weigh around a whopping 20 kilograms.
“It was a big old boy. It took all my strength to lift it. A beautiful 4 metre python weighing more than 20kg (approximately) was having a nap behind the building.”
With some help from fellow rescue workers, Modell says he soon held the python safely and they removed it from the resort.
“These are beautiful snakes, the orange colour of their eyes are stunning. Although they are non-venomous, I would not attempt to remove a snake of this size alone. One wrong move and I would be in life-threatening trouble.”
“The snake bites its prey with its rows of inverted teeth up to and including 52! Then it wraps its body around slowly suffocating its prey! Yes it could easily kill me. That’s why we ideally have a minimum of two more people to help deal with it.”
Modell also told The Phuket News that he disagreed with the Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre, who announced last month that all snakes caught in homes would be taken off the island.
“King cobras should not be removed from their natural habitat. The king cobra is the predator snake of the snake world. They eat all the other snakes; monocled cobras and other snakes that do all the biting.”
“They do not attack people because they are just not interested in you. They know they can’t eat you, so they do not even want to waste the venom.”
“Removing king cobras from the wild allows the smaller problem snakes to get bigger, to grow until they become a problem.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
Why do foreign men like Thai women? Bibi, a vlogger for The Thaiger, went out to the Patong walking street in Phuket (before Covid-19) and asked foreign men “do you like Thai girls?”
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
30 year old Thai woman found dead in car in Patong from apparent suicide
Health officials aim to vaccinate 5 million Bangkok residents in 2 months
Covid-19 daily death toll reaches new high today at 34 fatalities
Pattaya sandwich maker gives out food and face masks to needy in Banglamung
Beaches closed in Vietnam following rise in Covid-19 infections
Chon Buri sees lowest amount of daily Covid infections since latest wave began
Over 190,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine touch down in the Philippines
44 countries report cases of Covid-19 variant first found in India – WHO
Nong Pong, a new lagoon park nearing completion in Pattaya
Health officials point to Thailand’s porous borders as biggest “Indian variant” threat
Nakhon Phanom man struck and killed by lightning bolt
Krabi tourism operators call for vaccination ramp up, clarity on national park rules
Pfizer vaccine OK for US children 12-15, critics urge better use
Thai Airways’ creditors to vote on rehab plan today
Jailed activists Penguin and Ammy finally granted bail
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing pregnant Thai wife
Thailand’s global reputation for pandemic management goes down the pan
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
Foreigners can register for vaccination next month (next week for some on Phuket)
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
For travellers to Phuket, testing is out, quarantine is in
UPDATE: Chinese rocket debris plunges into Indian Ocean
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
- Economy3 days ago
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
- Chon Buri22 hours ago
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
- Bangkok3 days ago
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
For travellers to Phuket, testing is out, quarantine is in
- World3 days ago
UPDATE: Chinese rocket debris plunges into Indian Ocean