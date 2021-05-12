30 year old Thai woman found dead in car in Patong from apparent suicide

A 30 year old Thai woman has been found dead in her car, in Patong, from an apparent suicide. The woman’s car was parked by the side of the Sirirat Road, which links Patong and Karon. Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of Kanokwan Chuenaka, slumped backwards in the driver’s seat of a Phuket-registered gray Honda Jazz vehicle.

Police say they found an electric pan with burnt charcoal behind the driver’s seat in the back. They say this was the cause of death as she likely died from asphyxiation. They also say they found a suicide letter, written in 2 different parts with a pen and pencil.

The heartbreaking note in blue pen said:

“To dad and mum, please forgive me, your daughter. Ney [Kanokwan’s nickname] has hurt dad and mum many times. Please take care of Pokpong [Kanokwan’s son]. Love him. Don’t let Pokpong feel bad for not having his mum beside him. Don’t waste your money holding a funeral for me. Think of Pokpong often.”

In pencil, the note went on to say:

“Nobody loves Ney. I thought getting married would bring me happiness like other people. I have not even had a family trip, like dad, mum, and son.”

Kanokwan’s mother Boonlap Chuenaka says that she has accepted her daughter’s death to be from suicide. Her body was taken to Patong Hospital for further examination as a standard protocol before police can release it to her relatives for a funeral.

It is not known whether the Covid pandemic had any effect on Kanokwan, but notably, the pandemic has caused increased hardship and mental health issues for many in Thailand. Job losses, bankruptcies, sickness and fear are just a few of the side-affects felt by the Covid-19 pandemic. For many in Thailand and all over the world, this has a profound impact on the mental health of everyday people. The suicide rate in Thailand has also seen a spike, with 22% more suicides recorded in the first half of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. A sharp increase not witnessed since the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.

Even before the pandemic struck, Thailand was on record as having the most suicides of any country in SE Asia. As per WHO data, in 2019 Thailand’s suicide rate was 14.4 per 100k population, compared to a global average of 10.5 per 100k population.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Phuket News