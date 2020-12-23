Health officials confirm Phuket’s first case of local transmission in months | The Thaiger

Phuket officials have confirmed a case of Covid-19 in the province and given a timeline of the new infection. The patient is a 40 year old Thai man from the Kathu district, who recently returned from a “big bike” event on Koh Lanta, in Krabi province.

The man belongs to a “big bike” afficionados’ group and travelled to an event on Koh Lanta on December 10. The name of the group has not been confirmed. On December 11, it’s understood he attended a party held by the group, which was also attended by a man from the central province of Samut Sakhon, currently in the grip of a significant Covid-19 outbreak.

On December 13, the Phuket man said goodbye to his friend from Samut Sakhon, with neither man wearing a face mask. It’s understood there were around 40 people present at this event. The Samut Sakhon man was not showing any signs of infection and had not been tested.

The Phuket man developed virus symptoms on December 17 and on December 20, was informed his friend from Samut Sakhon had tested positive for Covid-19. At this point, he too went for a test, which also came back positive. The man’s symptoms are understood to be mild. There are 28 contacts considered high-risk.

Following confirmation of the man’s diagnosis, many schools in Phuket have decided to close early for the holidays. It’s understood the man has 2 children in school on the island. This is the list of schools that have confirmed closures so far, according to an online teachers’ forum:

1. Kajonkiet

2. Lady Phuket

3. Phuket College

4. Kathu Wittaya

5. Phuket Techno

6. Kanokkwan Kindergarten

7. Phuket Vocational Education

8. Satit Witthaya Rajabhat

9. Chalerm Phrakiat School

10. Thep Amnuai School

11. Kindergarten School of Phuket Municipality

12. Muslim Wittaya Phuket School

13.Phuket Technical College

14. Polytechnic College

15.Thalang Technical College

Meanwhile, local authorities say the situation is under control and that, at this stage, there is no need to lock down the province or close businesses.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News