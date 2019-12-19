18 year old crew remains missing after boat collision off Phuket yesterday, one dead | The Thaiger

Phuket
18 year old crew remains missing after boat collision off Phuket yesterday, one dead
PHOTO: Phuket People’s Voice
The Royal Thai Navy continued searching off Phuket’s east coast today for 18 year old Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot, a crew who fell overboard in yesterday’s collision between a tour boat and a large luxury yacht off Koh Khai Nok. The incident happened around 4pm. A search for the missing young man continued last night and was resumed this morning.
The 49 year old captain of the “Choksuphasan 35”, Surat Mat-O-Sot, succumbed to his injuries from the collision.
The luxury yacht, called “Stallion”, was skippered by 47 year old Russian Alexander Gorbunov. The vessel suffered only slight damage in the collision. The captain was able to rescue 36 of the 46 tourists on board “Choksuphasan 35” and take them back to shore at the Ao Por Grand Marina. Other injured tourists and Captain Surat, a tour guide and one other crew were taken AA Marina on Koh Sirae.
Tourists involved in the incident were from Britain, India, Pakistan, Iran, Egypt, Estonia and Russia.
A tour boat crew, 18 year old Kittipong “Boy” Samunboot, fell overboard from the impact of the collision. He has not been seen since.
Tourist Police have confirmed that the tour operator, Andaman Sea Cruise Company, has taken full responsibility for the people on board their vessel and will cover all treatment costs.
SOURCES: Phuket People’s Voice | The Phuket News
Phuket
Boat crash near Koh Kai off Phuket – four injured
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
On Wednesday, December 18, there was a boat incident near Koh Kai, in Phang Nga. The collision is believed to have happened around 4pm. A speedboat on tour collided into a luxury yacht, which resulted in at least four injuries. One of the passengers on the yacht suffered a broken leg. When marine rescue arrived at the scene the four injured were rushed back to AA Marina on Koh Sirae where Kusoldharm medical attended to passenger injuries before being sent to hospital.
The tourists from the vessel were also taken ashore and returned to their accommodation.
The name of the speed boat is ‘Supasarn’. There was also a member of the crew from the speedboat that fell into the water during the collision and they couldn’t be found at the time. Marine officials dragged the speedboat to Koh Kai. No more information at this time.
SOURCE: Phuket People’s Voice
Business
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
UPDATE: “The liquidation is for Singapore assets only, NOT Thai assets, the (Phuket) hotel is not being liquidated and operating as normal,” according to the Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa General Manager Chris Adams.
PHOTO: Couple Travel The World
The future of a Phuket resort in the booming Layan Beach/Cherngtalay area, funded by a Singapore-based property developer, is under a cloud following the liquidation of the Singapore-based developer. The project was opened in 2016.
The resort’s development attracted over $90 million of funds at the time of its construction. Now, according to The Straits Times in Singapore, some retail investors are lodging a police report in Singapore after the company suddenly went into liquidation. Some investors of the failed developer, Castlewood Group, now suspect that they “may have fallen prey into a scam”.
The Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa opened with great fanfare in 2016…
Singaporean commercial real estate developer, Castlewood Group celebrated the grand opening of their flagship luxury hotel development in Asia, Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach in true New York cosmopolitan style with their signature world-class hospitality.
Investors in the development have spoken to the The Straits Times saying that they were informed a month ago that Castlewood was winding up and that they had to attend a meeting to appoint a liquidator. Investors have declined to be named over fears that speaking to the media may jeopardise their chances of getting any of their money back. Disgruntled investors are also organising themselves on the Singapore social media platform Telegram to discuss ways to try to retrieve their funds.
Castlewood Group’s key project is a hotel resort called Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa, in Cherngtalay, central Phuket. It has about 170 rooms and suites. It is not clear that the liquidation of Castlewood Group will affect the Dream Beach Club on Layan Beach which also has connections with a company under the Castlewood brand.
Chris Comer, Castlewood Group’s former chief executive, said in a July 2013 media report that the company had chosen Singapore as its headquarters because it is a safe place for investments.
Meanwhile, a 54 year old investor said the November meeting to appoint a liquidator came as a surprise.
“I knew the company was not doing well, but I did not expect to lose my investment.”
The unnamed man had invested $100,000 or so and had expected to get around 8% interest a year return. Instead he had only received about $7,000 in the first year and nothing since. Accounting firm Nexia TS handed out paperwork during the liquidator meeting indicating that Castlewood Group owed creditors, mostly retail investors, about $107 million.
(It is understood that the $ amounts are in SGD)
According to the document, bout 930 retail investors were owed about $91 million, with amounts ranging between $2,877 and $700,000, as reported in The Straits Times. Some firms had informed The Straits Times that Castlewood Group had failed to pay for services, like publicity.
Some investors have told The Straits Times they did not know that the company had raised so much money, more than what was needed to build the resort. Investors said they had put their money into Castlewood Group after attending events like Invest Fair or through recommendations.
SOURCE: The Straits Times
Environment
SIS Kata receives “Gold Level” G-Green award 2019 – Ministry of the Environment
The SIS Kata in Kata, Phuket has received the G-Green awards 2019 – “Gold Level” by the Thai Ministry of the Environment. The award recognises the Phuket 5 star resort for its ongoing dedication to maintaining a healthy and sustainable tourist environment in Kata and the many initiatives introduced around the resort in the past 12 months.
On December 16 the Director of Hotel & Resort at AKSARA Collection, Mr. Matthew C. Hindmarch, and Ms. Rutchaneegorn Chalayondeja, Group Director of Business Development received the “Gold Level” Award from the Minister of the Environment at an award ceremony held in Bangkok.
This is the highest level of achievement and recognition issued by the Thai Government after their team of experts from leading universities in Bangkok visit the resorts three times to audit, monitor and test ‘green systems’ prior to a final panel decision based on actual practices at the resort.
Matthew was delighted in accepting the award on behalf of his team.
“This award is another success to confirm that The SIS Kata continues to strive to be environmentally active for future generations.”
