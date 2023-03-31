Wire mesh impales Pattaya tourist’s ankle

Tourist impaled, photo by The Pattaya News.

A wire mesh impaled a Pattaya tourist’s ankle on Tuesday night. The tourist, 42 year old Rayong resident Sirima Khummode, said she was walking to buy food on Thepprasit Road at around 9pm. She said she accidentally stepped on some protruding iron wire mesh on the footpath.

The wire penetrated Sirima’s ankle, and she screamed for help from passersby. Rescuers found Sirima sitting on the footpath and crying in pain, The Pattaya News reported.

The rescuers carefully removed the wire from Sirima’s leg and transported her to a nearby hospital.

The mesh was about 2 metres long and 1.5 metres wide, and there are no warning signs on the walkway. Some Pattaya residents said the walkway has been under improvement since October 2020, and was supposed to be completed last September according to the construction contract.

As of press time, no responses from Pattaya officials were available. However, the city has recently stated that they are aware of the delayed construction and trying to complete it as soon as possible.

Last week, another impaling incident in Thailand resulted in death.

An Italian man tragically died after he was impaled by a forklift in Samut Prakan province, just south of Bangkok, near the factory where he worked as a sales manager. He was riding a motorbike taxi when the incident happened.

Officers at Samrong Nuea Police Station were informed of a fatal collision between a motorcycle taxi and forklift at Soi Theparak 58 in Mueang district. Police rushed to the scene with Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue workers. In front of warehouse 199/23, police found the body of 46 year old Pietro Del Grotto, of Italian nationality, who sustained large wounds on the right side of his ribcage, said police.

Police also found an injured motorbike taxi driver, 52 year old Man Laolert, who suffered wounds all over his body. The injured was given first aid at the scene and was sent for urgent treatment at Paolo Hospital.