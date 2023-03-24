Italian man impaled and killed by forklift in Thailand

An Italian man tragically died this morning after he was impaled by a forklift in Samut Prakan province, just south of Bangkok in central Thailand, near the factory where he worked as sales manager. He was riding a motorbike taxi when the incident happened, reports ThaiRath.

At 10am, officers at Samrong Nuea Police Station were informed of a fatal collision between a motorcycle taxi and forklift at Soi Theparak 58 in Mueang district. Police rushed to the scene with Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue workers.

In front of warehouse 199/23, police found the body of 46 year old Pietro Del Grotto, of Italian nationality, who sustained large wounds on the right side of his ribcage, said police.

Police also found an injured motorbike taxi driver, 52 year old Man Laolert, who suffered wounds all over his body. The injured was given first aid at the scene and was sent for urgent treatment at Paolo Hospital.

Nearby, police found a crimson Honda Wave motorbike and a parked forklift.

The forklift driver, 56 year old Suriyong Santawong, said he was transporting goods out of the factory and unloading them onto a six-wheel truck parked opposite the warehouse before the incident happened.

After loading the last crate onto the truck, Suriyong withdrew the forklift and turned back to the warehouse. He said he didn’t see the motorbike coming into the road because the truck obscured his sight.

Suriyong said he accelerated the forklift the exact moment that Man and Pietro drove into the road, impaling Pietro in the ribs with the vehicle’s forks and sending the motorbike crashing to the ground.

The forklift driver said Pietro was still conscious so he told him to keep still while he got help. An ambulance was parked nearby, but the staff said the vehicle was “not ready” to help the injured, said Suriyong. Suriyong called 1669, but by the time paramedics arrived, Pietro had sadly already passed away.

The deceased’s friend and colleague said that Pietro came to work for Apalink (Thailand) Ltd., around six months ago and worked in the position of sales manager.

Follow us on :













Pietro usually rode a motorbike taxi to his workplace, located at the end of the street, said his friend.

When he heard that Pietro had an accident, the friend hurried out to find that he was still conscious, so he hurried to a nearby hospital for help. However, the hospital said help was already on its way. By the time the friend returned, Pietro had died.