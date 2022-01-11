Pattaya police raid bars serving alcohol past 9pm, arrest two managers

Two bar managers in Pattaya were arrested for violating the disease control measures last night. Bars across Thailand are ordered to remain closed, but some have opened up as restaurants. In “blue zones,” which includes Pattaya, alcohol sales and consumption at restaurants are allowed until 9pm. At around 9:30pm, Pattaya police officers went to Soi Bua Khao and Walking Street for a routine check after Covid-19 cases were reported in the area.

A 24 year old woman, who manages a bar on Soi Bua Khao, was arrested after the bar served booze after 9pm. Reports say the lights had been turned off to be discrete, but the bar was still serving customers. A 43 year old manager of a bar on Walking Street was arrested after police raided his bar, which was still open and packed with people.

The two were prosecuted for breaking the Covid-19 prevention measure of Chon Buri’s Disease Control Committee. The officers also informed Thai media that there will be an investigation every day at 9:30pm. Everyone is urged to follow the disease control measures strictly. If not, there will be a tough prosecution without exceptions.

Officers in other provinces have also been cracking down on alcohol sales and venues open has the cutoff hours. In the southern province Trang, police raided a restaurant and found more than 50 customers drinking alcoholic beverages from plastic cups. The restaurant reportedly even sold booze discretely by pouring it in a water bottle. Reports say they also had a promotion for customers.

SOURCE: Channel 7 | Khaosod