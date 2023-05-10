German tourists injured in Pattaya-Naklua road accident

Paramedics help two injured Germans after they were hit by a car on Pattaya Naklua Road on Saturday night. Picture courtesy of Pattaya Mail.

Two German tourists sustained injuries after being struck by a car while leaving a bar on Pattaya-Naklua Road. The accident took place around 2am on Saturday, May 6 on the Naklua Pattaya Road.

Jakob Bauler, 68 years old, and, 58 year old, Klaus Werner were walking back to their hotel after enjoying a night out at one of the bars along the road when a Nissan Almera collided with them, knocking them to the ground. They were left injured until paramedics arrived on the scene.

Pakasit Nudang, a 42 year old local, was driving the Nissan at the time of the accident. He explained that he had merged onto the main road from a side street (soi) and failed to notice the two pedestrians crossing the road. As a result, he unintentionally struck them with his vehicle. Realising the severity of the situation, Nudang immediately parked his car and rushed back to help the injured tourists, reported the Pattaya Mail.

Bauler sustained minor injuries to his body, while Werner suffered severe injuries. Both individuals were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Local police have acquired a CCTV recording of the accident and will now analyse the footage before determining the cause of the incident. Once the authorities have established the root cause, they will proceed with necessary legal action against the party found to be at fault.

This incident has brought attention to the importance of road safety awareness for both motorists and pedestrians in busy tourist areas such as Pattaya.

