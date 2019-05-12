Thai customs seize medical cannabis oil at Laos border | The Thaiger

by Kamthon Kongsombat

Nong Khai customs officers have charged a Lao citizen with trying to smuggle medical cannabis oil into Thailand via the First Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge. 45 year old Pornpirom Wichit was arrested in Mueang Nong Khai district after 65 bottles of cannabis oil, estimated to be worth around 195,000 baht, were found in his luggage.

Nimit Saeng-ampai, head of the Nong Khai customs office, said the oil was medical grade and the bottles carried labels in Thai describing the medicinal properties and directions for use. He said this was the first time that customs officers had encountered any variant of medical marijuana being smuggled.

Nimit claimed that Pornpirom confessed to being paid 5,000 baht by another Lao to deliver the oil to a Thai client in Udon Thani. He allegedly said the oil was made in Laos and intended for sale in Thailand priced at 2,000 baht for each 30 millilitre bottle.

Pornpirom was charged with smuggling a Category 5 narcotic into Thailand and turned over to police for charging and processing.

SOURCE: The Nation





