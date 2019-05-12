Thai customs seize medical cannabis oil at Laos border | The Thaiger

North East
Thai customs seize medical cannabis oil at Laos border
by Kamthon Kongsombat
Nong Khai customs officers have charged a Lao citizen with trying to smuggle medical cannabis oil into Thailand via the First Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge. 45 year old Pornpirom Wichit was arrested in Mueang Nong Khai district after 65 bottles of cannabis oil, estimated to be worth around 195,000 baht, were found in his luggage.
Nimit Saeng-ampai, head of the Nong Khai customs office, said the oil was medical grade and the bottles carried labels in Thai describing the medicinal properties and directions for use. He said this was the first time that customs officers had encountered any variant of medical marijuana being smuggled.
Nimit claimed that Pornpirom confessed to being paid 5,000 baht by another Lao to deliver the oil to a Thai client in Udon Thani. He allegedly said the oil was made in Laos and intended for sale in Thailand priced at 2,000 baht for each 30 millilitre bottle.
Pornpirom was charged with smuggling a Category 5 narcotic into Thailand and turned over to police for charging and processing.
SOURCE: The Nation
North East
Summer storms take their toll on the north-east this year
It’s been a tough year for residents as a result of summer storms in Thailand’s north-east region.
More than 5,000 homes were damaged and 16,000 residents affected by summer storms in Nakhon Ratchasima over the past three months – the assessment from the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office head Pornchet Saengthong.
“Summer storms in this northeastern province this year were more severe than previous years.”
He said that from February to May 7, 5,095 homes in 891 villages, covering 16,500 residents, had been damaged in summer storms.
As well, 325 rice grain-storing silos and 318 livestock enclosures, 15 greenhouses, seven state offices and nine temples were also damaged, he said. The province was now allocating its emergency budget to provide remedial measures to the affected residents, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
North East
76 year old Swiss man found dead in his Khon Kaen home
PHOTO: Srinakharin Khon Kaen Hospital where the man’s body has been taken for autopsy
A 76 year old Swiss man has been found dead in his home in Khon Kaen’s city district.
Police and a doctor from Srinakharin Khon Kaen Hospital headed to the house in Tambon Muang Kao after neighbours noticed a strong smell coming from the house.
The bloated body of Kurt Martin Meili was found in the bathroom. Doctors determined that he might have died up to a week ago.
Neighbours told police that Meili had been living at the house alone after his Thai wife died two years ago and his daughter moved to live abroad.
46 year old Rung Namwiwan, a neighbour, said Meili rarely talked to neighbours and normally left home at dusk. He said he noticed strong stench from the house three days ago and he did not see Meili come out of the house, so he decided to alert the village kaman.
Police did not find any evidence of a struggle inside the house. His body was sent for an autopsy at the provincial hospital.
SOURCE: The Nation
Hot News
Trending
