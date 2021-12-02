North East
Alcohol restrictions ease in some Nakhon Ratchasima districts, tourism scheme launches
Seven districts in the Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima will be easing alcohol restrictions as a pilot tourism scheme launches. Restaurants that pass SHA stands will be allowed to serve alcoholic drinks until 10pm. Pubs, clubs, karaoke, entertainment venues, and massage parlors remain closed.
According to the deputy governor Chusak Chunkoh, seven districts in Nakhon Ratchasima province, formerly knowns as Korat, will reopen under the tourism pilot scheme to boost the economy in the region.
The move came after a meeting of the provincial Covid-19 Countermeasures Command Centre yesterday, and the names of the seven districts that will be open are Mueang, Pak Chong, Chalermprakiat, Chokchai, Sikhio, Wang Nam Khiao, and Phimai. The governor also suggested that the official announcement be made as soon as feasible by the Communicable Disease Committee.
Yesterday, the northeastern province reported 77 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths, making it a total of 32,875 cases with 256 deaths. While 1,195 people are still in treatment, another 31,424 people have healed and returned home.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
