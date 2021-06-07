Thailand
Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses concern over violence in Myanmar
With more than 850 people killed by security forces since the February military coup in Myanmar, and the junta’s ongoing clashes with ethnic troops and rebel fighters, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement expressing concern over the violence in the neighbouring country.
Along with reiterating the call to end violence and the release of detainees, the ministry’s spokesperson Thanee Saengrat said they would like Myanmar to implement the Five-Point Consensus, which was agreed on by ASEAN leaders.
Thanee says Thailand has been following the situation in Myanmar. A top concern is the violence. Reports say some protesters have been shot in the head by junta forces. Many children have been shot and killed by security forces, some at home when troops opened fire in their neighbourhoods.
The Burmese military has also clashed with ethnic armies, including the prominent armed wing of the Karen National Union. Military airstrikes on a Karen village sent many fleeing across the border to Thailand. In another clash, Karen troops attacked and reportedly took over a military outpost just along the border. Explosions and gunshots could be heard in Thailand, just across the Salween River. Hundreds Karen villagers evacuated and sought refuge in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Myanmar
Burmese coup leader says in interview he’s surprised by backlash
In an interview with a Hong Kong TV channel recently aired on Burmese television, Burmese coup leader Min Aung Hlaing said that he was struggling to control Myanmar after a surprise backlash. The interview by the Chinese language Phoenix Television was just aired Thursday in Myanmar. In the interview, the military leader said he did not anticipate such widespread and popular opposition to his seizing power and putting the country under military rule.
The unexpected pushback to his assumption of leadership resulted in his admitted inability to fully control the country now in crisis after more than 3 months since the democratically elected government’s overthrow. He maintained that the National League for Democracy led by Aung San Suu Kyi had stolen the general election last year with mass voter fraud. Claiming that their overwhelming victory was illegitimate, Min Aung Hlaing staged the coup that has seen over 800 protestors killed and thousands of political prisoners jailed including Aung San Suu Kyi herself.
The general said that he failed to estimate that level of dissent to his takeover of the government even after more than 80% of the parliamentary seats went to the NLD in the election, proving the immense popularity of the party.
“I have to say I didn’t think it would be that much.”
In the Phoenix Television interview, the Burmese junta leader dismissed these protestors as nothing more than “dishonest individuals” and labelling the massive protests across the nation nearly daily nothing more than an emotional reaction to the upheaval. He further explained that the protesters were essentially cheating sore losers, angry that he exposed the NLD’s alleged voter fraud in the election.
The coup leader didn’t give a lot of detail in the interview but seemed to suggest that many of the Burmese people involved in demonstrations were only protesting because they feared they could face legal charges for some alleged nefarious actions his new regime could prosecute.
After the election and imprisoning of Suu Kyi and elected President U Win Myint, charging them with multiple crimes, hundreds of thousands of Burmese people flooded the streets to protest to coup. Many young pro-democracy demonstrators continue to demonstrate daily, but they are joined by people of all demographics in widespread support against the coup.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Southeast Asia
ASEAN delegation to visit Myanmar to help find a solution to ongoing crisis
To help find a solution to the ongoing situation in Myanmar following the military coup, an ASEAN delegation will visit Myanmar tomorrow to meet with the leaders of the junta’s State Administrative Council, which has taken the place of the elected civilian government led by the National League of Democracy.
Since the February military takeover, an estimated more than 800 people have been killed by Burmese security forces, including children who were playing at home or nearby when troops opened fire in neighbourhoods. Ethnic armies and rebel troops backing the anti-coup movement have clashed with the state military, with some attacks along the Thai border.
The ASEAN delegation will be led by the chairperson, Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. It’s unclear if the delegation, which has called for an end to the ongoing violence in Myanmar, will meet with political groups who oppose the military takeover. A source quoted by Thai PBS says the 3-day trip took time to plan and finalise due to safety concerns.
In April, ASEAN leaders met at a summit in Jakarta and came up with a 5-point consensus, calling on an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar and declaring that ASEAN will play a mediating role. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha did not attend the summit, saying he needed to remain in Thailand to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Thailand
Thai soldiers keep watch after bomb explosions in Myanmar border town
Over the weekend, local media in Myanmar reported that 2 bombs exploded near the Thai border. The blasts could be heard by those in Thailand at the Phra Chedi Sam Ong border checkpoint, known as the Three Pagodas Pass, in Kanachaburi’s Sangkhla Buri district. Thai soldiers were deployed to the checkpoint as a precaution.
The explosions went off at 10:10pm and 10:33pm in Myanmar’s Phyathonezu town. Reports say a school just 60 metres from the Thai border caught on fire after the blasts. The flames could be seen from the border checkpoint. The Lat Ya Force soldiers as well as border patrol police and district officials were called to the checkpoint to keep watch.
According to the Bangkok Post, a security source says the bombs, suspected to be improvised explosive devices, or IEDS, went off near the school and only caused minor damage to the building. No one died in the explosions, the source says.
It’s unclear who was behind the explosions. Since the February military coup in Myanmar, hundreds of protesters and civilians have been killed by security forces. Ethnic armies and rebel troops backing the anti-coup movement have clashed with the state military with some battles and attacks near the Thai border.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
