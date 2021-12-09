Thailand Top Stories | New Omicron cases in Thailand? More flights for Phuket | Dec 9

Thailand has detected two more possible Omicron cases, two Thai women returning from Nigeria. A Swedish man was hit on the head with a tumbler at a Bangkok’s Safari World. Flights are starting to ramp up again at Phuket’s international airport. Construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta has been formally sentenced to 3 years and 2 months in jail

