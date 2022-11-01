Thailand
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
Thailand’s Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) revealed the top 10 nationalities
buying condos in Thailand in the first six months of 2022. In Thailand, foreigners
are permitted to own 49% of the units in any condominium building. The
remaining 51% must have Thai ownership.
The Inspector-General of the Government Housing Bank and Acting Director of
the Real Estate Information Centre Wichai Wiratakaphan said more and more
foreigners are buying condominiums in Thailand in recent years.
In the first half of 2022, 4,433 condominiums in Thailand were transferred to
foreign ownership.
Foreigners buying the most condos in Thailand this year come from…
China (25.3% or 2,072 units)
Russia (3.2% or 263 units)
USA (2.8% or 228 units)
UK (2% or 167 units)
Germany (1.2% or 160 units)
France (1.8% or 151 units)
India (1.6% or 130 units)
Taiwan (1.2% or 95 units)
Australia (1.1% or 89 units)
Canada (0.9% or 72 units)
Other (13.1% or 1006 units)
Chinese nationals are buying the most condominiums in Thailand by a mile, taking
up more than a quarter of all condos sold to foreigners in the first six months of the
year.
The most popular locations where foreigners like to purchase condos include
Bangkok, Chon Buri (Pattaya), Samut Prakan, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri
Khan (Hua Hin), Rayong, Trat and Phetchaburi.
The 4,433 condominiums on the list were sold for a collective value of 22,331
million baht, a 9.1% increase from condos sold to foreigners in the same period in
2021, which amounted to 20,472 million baht. Thailand News
A teacher from Thailand killed in a Halloween stampede in Seoul
A 27 year old teacher from Phetchabun province, in north-central Thailand, was
among the 156 people killed in a stampede in the Itaewon district in the South
Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night.
The South Korean nation is mourning the lives of hundreds of people killed in a
crush in a nightlife area of Seoul on Saturday night. This morning, the South
Korean interior minister reported that the death toll had risen to 156.
Natthi-Cha Ma-Kaew, known as Teacher Bambam, was a Korean language teacher
from Phetchabun. Teacher Bambam, a Thai national, lost her life in the stampede.
Teacher Bambam travelled to South Korea last month to study a six-month course
in Korean at Sogang University in Seoul. Bambam previously graduated with a
Bachelor’s degree in the Korean language from Maha Sarakham University.
Bambam’s parents, 67 year old Sakorn Makaewand 64 year old Na Makaew, said
it would cost 400,000 baht for their daughter’s body to be returned from South
Korea home to Lom Sak district.
The deceased had life insurance up to 100,000 baht. Sakorn and Na told the
governor they would have to borrow money from friends to have their daughter’s
body returned home, which would take three to four days. Petchabun governor said
he is coordinating with the relevant agencies to raise funds to help Teacher
Bambam’s parents.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said today, there were no additional reports of
Thai casualties at the Itaewon crush in Seoul on Saturday night. Thailand News
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during the Loy Krathong Festival Thailand News
Thailand’s annual Loy Krathong Festival which falls on November 8 th , will be even
more magical than usual this year as a total lunar eclipse will grace the sky on the same day,
making the moon appear brick red, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).
The total lunar eclipse will take place on the same day as Loy Krathong Festival on
November 8, when the southern limb of the Moon passes through the centre of the
Earth’s shadow. The eclipse can be observed with the naked eye throughout
eastern Asia and North America.
In Thailand, the Earth’s shadow will start falling on the moon at 3.02pm and will
leave the Moon at 8.56pm. Thailand’s Moon will be eclipsed for almost an hour
between 5.44pm – 6.41pm, said NARIT.
At 7.49pm, the moon will shift into a partial eclipse and then a penumbral eclipse,
which is when the Earth’s outer shadow falls over the Moon’s face. The eclipse
will be completely over at 8.56pm.
NARIT explained that a lunar eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when the Sun,
Earth, and Moon align in orbit, with the Earth in the middle. The moon appears a
different colour as it passes into the Earth’s shadow.
The eclipse will happen just six days before ‘Apogee’ on November 14, another
significant lunar event, when the Moon’s diameter will appear smaller.
The last total lunar eclipse happened on October 28, 2004, and the next won’t take
place until March 14, 2025.
If skies are clear on November 8, just look at the moon in the evening to
experience the eclipse.
Loy Krathong Festival is celebrated nationwide, but tourism officials are planning
official celebrations in six provinces this year, including Bangkok, Sukhothai, Tak,
Chiang Mai, Roi Et and Samut Songkhram. Thailand News
A dishonest taxi driver keeps 70,000 baht found in his cab Thailand News
A passenger filed a complaint to the police against an alleged dishonest taxi driver in Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok after he refused to return the 70,000 baht he found in the cab back to its owner. The taxi driver asked his friend to pretend the cash was hers and kept the money for himself.
The passenger, 43 year old Monchai Buppunchartnanon, explained to officers at Mueng Samut Prakarn Police Station that he booked a taxi via an application at noon on October 30.
When he got into the car, he found a small bag packed with 1,000-baht banknotes in the back seat amounting to 70,000 baht.
The taxi driver told Monchai that the money must belong to a passenger using his service before him.
The driver said that he had the previous passenger’s details and said he would get in touch and return the money.
Monchai decided to leave the money with the driver. He thought it would be good for the driver because the owner might reward him for returning the huge amount of money.
Monchai said he wanted to help the taxi driver to find the owner of the lost cash and urged the driver to report the money to the application call centre.
Monchai then posted a video of the incident on social media.
Remarkably, the do-gooder faced a backlash from many netizens who said he made up the story.
Monchai contacted the application’s call centre the following day to ask for an update on the issue so he could respond to doubting netizens.
The call centre informed him that the taxi driver had returned the money to a woman at 9am.
Monchai asked for her contact to confirm she is the actual owner.
The woman told Monchai that she would pick up the money in the evening, which contradicted what the driver told the call centre.
Monchai urged the woman to go to a police station to authenticate she was the real owner but the woman refused.
The taxi driver called Monchai soon after and confessed that the woman was his friend, not the real owner of the lost cash.
The taxi driver asked Monchai to go along with his dishonest scheme, but he refused and filed a complaint with the police.
Khaosod reported that the real owner has not contacted Mueng Samut Prakarn Police Station regarding the lost money. Thailand News
