Thailand News Today | Test & Go quarantine exemption could get scrapped

Thailand’s first local transmission of the Omicron variant is a woman who contracted the virus from her husband who had travelled from Nigeria. Andrea Bocelli will perform at Phuket’s New Year countdown at Saphan Hin public park. Khao San Road are celebrating the welcome return of foreign tourists and say life is finally beginning to return to normal.

