Thailand News Today | Storm Noru causing floods, death in northeast Thailand

Tropical Storm Noru hit northeast Thailand yesterday, causing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flash flooding in several provinces. A tree fell onto a car in Srisaket, killing one man and injuring two more people.

Over 4,000 people have been evacuated from Ubon Ratchathani province. Flights were diverted away from Ubon Ratchathani Airport yesterday after the flooded runway. Khon Kaen Airport asks passengers to arrive three to four hours before flying.

According to the Meteorological Department, Noru is expected to cause heavy rainfall and windy conditions in 60 provinces of Thailand today.

———–

According to new data released by leading airport operator Airports of Thailand, Thailand’s aviation industry is flying high. Suvarnabhumi Airport has seen a 200% increase in traffic in the fiscal year 2022 compared with the previous year.

Between October last year and August, 17.5 million passengers passed through Suvarnabhumi Airport, a 203.76% increase compared with the previous fiscal year.

AOT plans to implement a phase two development plan to accommodate up to 60 million passengers annually at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The current maximum capacity is around 45 million per year.

According to AOT, the construction of a new runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport is 41.72% complete. The runway will join the airport’s two existing runways and boost flight capacity from 68 flights per hour to 94.

Expansions are also planned at Don Mueang Airport and U-Tapao Airport in Chonburi Province.

————–

The number of cases of major depressive disorders (MDD) is rising in Thailand, and the country’s Mental Health Department is looking to push for the inclusion of psychiatric drugs on Thailand’s list of essential medicines.

The director-general, Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak, said the department is proactive in working with its network to screen people at risk of MDD. This way, they can access appropriate treatment.

Dr Amporn said that Thailand’s number of major depressive disorder cases rose from 30,247 in 2020 to 33,891 cases last year. She noted that the uptick in cases overlapped with the Covid pandemic, as has been the case across the globe.

Dr Amporn said that more psychiatric wards should be opened in state hospitals. There are currently 20 psychiatric hospitals in the country.

But luckily, Dr Amporn said there are enough trained psychiatrists and medics to treat the number of patients. She said there are currently 325 trained psychiatrists and about 2,800 psychiatric medics, such as nurses and psychologists. She added that families could be important in helping patients get help and support.

Back in March, the department reported that the suicide rate in Thailand was 5.9 times what it was in pre-Covid days. The department’s data found that people are 2.1 times more likely to develop stress and 4.8 times more likely to develop depression than pre-pandemic.

A study by UNICEF from January 2020 to September 2021 found that 28% of Thai adolescents experienced high levels of stress, 32% risked depression, and 22% were at risk of suicide.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, you can contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

——

Suspended Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and two cabinet ministers are facing possible charges over graft allegations concerning projects.

ประเสริฐ จันทรรวงทอง from the opposition Pheu Thai submitted two separate petitions to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The first names are General Prayut and Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Minister Anek Laothamatas. The second point the finger at General Prayut and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

Prasert has asked the NACC to investigate Gen Prayut and Anek over almost 400 million baht that went astray at the Education Ministry on projects that did not meet the specified terms of reference. Also accused are two more politicians and three executives from the Rajamangala University of Technology Isan. The allegations follow accusations made by opposition parties during the censure debate.

In the other petition, Gen Prayut and Jurin are accused of neglect in procuring protective gloves at the height of the pandemic. According to the opposition, 2 billion baht was laundered through the project.

Evidence of graft against other ministers has yet to be disclosed.

——-

Thai Airways has been busy over the past few days. On Monday, the flag carrier released details of its winter season itinerary, while yesterday, the airline scooped honours at the Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards.

Yesterday THAI was named the fourth best airline in the world for cabin crew, while its staff was rated No.1 in Asia at the Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards held at The Langham hotel in London.

The carrier also did well in Skytrax’s global rankings, coming eighth in the airport services category, eighth in economy class catering, and 10th in first-class airline lounges.

On Monday, THAI announced its winter flight schedule from October 30 to March 25, 2023, with 34 flights slated to take off from Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok for destinations in Asia, Europe, and Australia.

THAI has endured a tough time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world over two years ago, but the airline’s new restructuring programme plans to get the company back in the black over the next two years.

The further good news was announced this morning when the airline announced it is offering a promotion on its Bangkok to Fukuoka return flights on October 30.

Ticket prices start at 15,385 baht per person for a roundtrip economy fare, while a roundtrip business ticket starts at 59,920 baht per person.

