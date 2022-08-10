Thailand News Today | New traffic rule to affect entire country

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha warned Thailand to brace itself for another deluge of water this month.

The 68 year old PM ordered governors in provincial areas to prepare for potential flooding after weather forecasters predicted more heavy rainfall until the end of the month.

Thailand witnessed a heavy taste of what is to come over the past 24 hours after a considerable amount of rain hit the nation.

The National Water Command reported that Nong Khai province was hit hardest with 164 milimetres of rain, followed by Trat with 146 milimetres. The NWC also revealed that all of the kingdom’s reservoirs are about 57% full.

The NWC said it is closely monitoring the water situation in the Chao Phraya and มูล river basins, as the Royal Irrigation Department is stepping up the discharge of water from the Chao Phraya Dam to between 700 and 11 hundred cubic meters per second.

Government spokesman, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, said this will cause the water level of the Chao Phraya River to increase by about 0.2–0.8 metres, which may result in flooding in low-lying areas not protected by flood dykes in Ayutthaya province.

Governors in the northern, northeastern, and central provinces have been advised to watch out for flash floods, while southern provinces should be wary of rough sea conditions.

Tourists might soon be granted a visa on arrival or exemption which allows them to stay in Thailand for a maximum of 45 days.

Currently, passport holders of certain countries are granted 30 day visa exemptions on arrival, and others are granted visas on arrival with a maximum stay of 15 days.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand will propose the idea to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at the next CCSA meeting on August 19.

The proposed extension would extend both visa exemptions on arrival and visas on arrival to 45 days. The new policy would be effective from the date of approval until December 31, 2022, said the TAT.

If the CCSA accepts the proposal, the TAT expects the average tourist to stay for an extra five days, spending 4,000 – 5,000 baht each per day, pumping a potential 20,000 extra into Thailand’s economy for every trip made to Thailand.

TAT examined data from visa applicants at Thai embassies around the world and found that most tourists wanted to stay in Thailand longer than one month. The data might help convince the CCSA to give tourists what they want.

Yuthasak explained that the TAT also wants to get the tourist visa fee waived. At a meeting on July 18, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the idea needs more consideration and input from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Immigration Office.

The Federation of Thai Industries said the car industry was anxious China would deny Taiwan the raw materials Thailand needed to make semiconductors that the Thai transportation business is dependent on. Those fears remain in the short term but in the long term, there is some good news for the Thai car industry.

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden signed into law a multibillion dollar bill boosting domestic semiconductor and other high-tech manufacturing sectors that the US fears are being monopolised by China.

The Chips and Science Act includes around 52 billion US dollars to promote the production of microchips and relatively hard-to-make components at the heart of almost every modern piece of machinery.

Biden said that the cash injection from the Chips Act will help win the economic competition in the 21st century.

Since the Democrats took office early last year they have been keen to revamp the tech industry and become a world leader in cutting-edge innovation once again.

Ironically, the semiconductor was invented in the US but the country only produces about 10% of global supply, with 75% of US supplies coming from east Asia.

Not wearing a seatbelt in the back seat of the car in Thailand will soon be punishable by a 2,000 baht fine. The rule will come into effect 120 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette on September 5, this year.

Parents are required to ensure that their children wear a seat belt for the duration of their journey to prevent injuries in the event of an accident.

Drivers and passengers who are unable to wear a seat belt for health reasons are exempt from complying with Section 123. However, that person must introduce other safety measures to prevent injuries in the event of an accident.

Anyone who does not comply will be liable to a fine or no more than 2,000 baht.

Thailand was recently ranked as the world’s second most dangerous country to drive in, after South Africa, according to driving education website Zutobi.

Thailand’s Transport Ministry reported that there were 32,190 recorded road accidents in 2020 and 2021, and most casualties involved pickup trucks.

Forget the staycation and the workcation, “StyleCation” is the hot new word invention by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The TAT has recruited top actors/singers Krit Amnuay Dechakorn, better known as PP, and Puttipong Assaratanakul, or Billkin, to promote a new campaign aimed at getting Thai people traveling around the country.

“Amazing Thailand Style Citation with PP and Billiken” is the newest in a long line of promotional tourism campaigns that the TAT has launched in an endless cavalcade of attempts at reaching various potentially lucrative markets. TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn hopes that using Thai celebrities will encourage domestic travellers to participate in what he called meaningful travel all around the country.

He spoke at a press event yesterday when he outlined that over 30 businesses in the sector have already joined the campaign that offers up to 60% discounts for tourists. Airlines, tour companies, and accommodations have all signed up to participate.

Using hip younger celebrities is hoped to connect with a new market of younger travellers with a different style of holidays and travelling. The TAT hopes this campaign will connect with the next generation of travellers and encourage them to create their own vacation in their own style.

A vlog is planned to follow up the launch of the new StyleCation campaign, reaching out to younger travellers in the popular format, releasing video blogs showing areas more in-depth. The vlog intends to show activities and adventures beyond typical sightseeing in popular tourist provinces as well as highlight hidden gems in provinces with less commercial tourism.

You can have a look at what the TAT has in mind at stylecationthailand.com

