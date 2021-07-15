Thailand News Today | More travel restrictions, cocktail vaccines, gold price surges | July 15

Those who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19, and are travelling from a “dark red” or “red” province, won’t be allowed to enter Phuket. Meanwhile, 3 more visitors to Phuket have turned in positive Covid tests in the past 24 hours. The Chon Buri Governor has announced that 2 more factories and a construction worker camp will be closed after Covid clusters surfaced at the locations. The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation is suing the chairman of the Thonburi Healthcare Group and a Thai mathematician, both who have criticised the procurement of the Moderna vaccine. A record daily high of 98 coronavirus-related deaths was reported today by the CCSA. They also logged 9,186 new Covid-19 infections.

