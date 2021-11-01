Thailand News Today | Thailand Re-opens to 63 countries, illegal migrants crack down | Nov. 1

Jett goes through the main headlines across Thailand that include: Vaccinated tourists from 63 countries can enter Thailand with minimal quarantine requirements. Pro-democracy activists gathered in Bangkok yesterday, demanding an end to Thailand’s strict lèse majesté law. Thailand is cracking down on illegal migrants and those who smuggle them into the country, as authorities try to prevent imported Covid infections.

