Thai woman searches for missing dog ‘Lucky’ for 143 days and counting

A dedicated Thai woman is searching nonstop for her beloved dog ‘Lucky’ who went missing after being hit by a motorbike in Ayutthaya province, central Thailand, 143 days ago. The dog was most recently spotted one week ago in the Bang Khae district of Bangkok.

On October 30, 2022, 51 year old Supatchayanin Sinnapornphakdee’s one year old male dog Lucky was hit by a motorbike outside their home in Ayutthaya province.

Both the motorbike driver and Lucky were injured in the crash and a rescue service rushed to the scene to help. The rescue service took the injured driver and Lucky to the hospital for treatment.

Then, rescue workers told Supatchayanin that Lucky had died. Supatchayanin requested for Lucky’s body to be returned, but rescue workers told her that Lucky’s body had “disappeared.”

Supatchayanin did not believe them and thought that Lucky must be alive and escaped from the rescue workers.

Ever since then, dedicated Supatchayanin has driven her motorbike – with pictures of Lucky stuck to the front – all over in search of her beloved dog, with a message…

“Looking for Nong Lucky, brown, has a squirrel’s tail, one year old.”

Twenty days passed by when someone posted a picture of a dog on Facebook which looked just like Lucky. Supatchayanin contacted the man, who said he began caring for the dog when it turned up in the Bang Khae district of Bangkok.

Over the moon, Supatchayanin drove to pick up Lucky. But when she arrived, the man said the dog had disappeared.

Supatchayanin started putting up posters, offering a 5,000 baht reward, around Bang Khae district.

Now, Supatchayanin rides from her home in Ayutthaya to Bang Khae almost every day and searches for Lucky, never giving up hope.

One week ago, someone said they saw Lucky walking around Soi Bang Khae 10, and took a photo to show Supatchayanin.

Supatchayanin is confident that Lucky is still alive and out there somewhere. She urges, if you see Lucky, please take him in and notify her right away.

If you see Lucky, please call 089-326-5499.