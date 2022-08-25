Connect with us

Thai PM suspended from duty by Charter Court | GMT

Price of instant noodles up by one baht. Thai PM suspended from duty by Charter Court, Deputy Prawit becomes acting PM. . All this and more on today’s Good Morning Thailand.

 

