Thai folk legend Pumpuang Duangjan’s anniversary sparks lottery frenzy

Luck favours the bold! On the 31st anniversary of the singer Pumpuang Duangjan’s passing, her legion of devoted followers planned to enter the lottery in the hopes of winning her blessings.

The passing of Pumpuang Duangjan, known as the Queen of Thai Folk Music, was commemorated yesterday by family, friends, and fans who continue to admire the exceptional quality of her music. This year marks the 31st anniversary of her passing. Pumpuang’s classic songs are still played and enjoyed by many people today.

To commemorate the anniversary of Pumpuang’s passing this year, her former husband, Kraisorn Saenganan, son Petch Pumpuang, and Pumpuang’s sister, along with her fans, participated in a merit-making ceremony and remembrance event at the Sala Kan Prian Sutham Rattanarat Bumroong in Thap Kradan temple, Song Phi Nong district, Suphan Buri province.

During the event, Kraisorn performed a ritual seeking blessings from Pumpuang before he picked up a ping pong ball containing the numbers ‘5-1-5’ in sequence. Intriguingly, these numbers corresponded with Pumpuang’s former house number, 51/15, situated at Phasi temple in Bangkok. This coincidence led numerous lottery enthusiasts to purchase tickets using this sequence as their auspicious numbers.

In addition to the numbers that were drawn during the ceremony, lottery hopefuls used other numbers that were associated with Pumpuang’s life to select the numbers that would appear on their tickets. These numbers included her birth date of August 4, 1961, the date of her death on June 13, 1992, the date that marked the 31st anniversary of her passing, and her age, which would have been 62 years old if she were still alive today.

Thais hold a number of superstitions around lottery numbers.

Last week, tourists flocked to Kham Chanod Wang Nakin island in Udon Thani to seek good fortune with auspicious numbers before the lottery draw, while red candle wax revealed beautiful digits akin to the lucky numbers on ceremonial candles.