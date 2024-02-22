Social security ministry launches measures for vulnerable groups

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Social Development and Human Security Ministry has unveiled a series of measures aimed at enhancing the well-being of society’s most vulnerable groups.

Spearheaded by Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, these initiatives promise to usher in a new era of support for newborns, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

During a recent meeting, the ministry’s subcommittee for state welfare promotion passed four key measures to revolutionise social support systems across Thailand.

Firstly, the ministry plans to overhaul regulations to provide subsidies for caring for newborn babies up to six years old, offering 600 baht per person per month. This move aims to expand eligibility, ensuring that more newborns and their families receive vital support.

Secondly, nurseries and child development centres will be urged to accept infants as young as three months old, aligning with labour laws permitting mothers up to 98 days of maternity leave. This adjustment aims to ease the burden on working parents and provide comprehensive care for infants.

Thirdly, the elderly are set to benefit from a simplified monthly allowance system, receiving a flat rate of 1,000 baht per person, replacing the previous tiered structure. This measure aims to provide consistent support to Thailand’s ageing population.

Lastly, individuals with disabilities will significantly increase monthly allowances, from 800 to 1,000 baht per person. Additionally, their caregivers will now receive a wage of 100 baht per hour, doubling the previous rate. The subcommittee has also committed to ensuring access to prosthetic devices for all individuals with disabilities, reported The Nation.

Minister Varawut emphasised the holistic approach of these measures.

“The subcommittee approved these four measures to take care of people, from children to the elderly.”

In related news, a proposal to increase the monthly living allowance for underprivileged elderly individuals to 3,000 baht is set to be presented to Parliament, according to the House Committee on Social Welfare. The proposal comes as a response to a recent parliamentary study, which indicated that the present monthly allowances provided by the government’s state welfare scheme are inadequate given the current cost of living.