Thailand
Six police officers investigated for allegedly demanding bribes, not reporting drug seizure
Six Thai police officers were transferred from their positions and now face disciplinary action after they allegedly demanded a bribe and for not reporting their drug seizure with the department.
The officers in the Isaan province Nakhon Phanom allegedly demanded a bribe from a man running a delivery service for the release of two of his employees who had been arrested on drug charges. The officers were also said to have seized 200,000 methamphetamine pills, but there is no record filed at the police station.
The deputy commander of the police station says senior officers investigate after the story of the extortion attempt was shared on social media. The commander says there was also no record of seized evidence. The six officers were transferred from their posts while senior officers investigate. Police plan to interview the two delivery employees who were held by the officers while they demanded ransom.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
