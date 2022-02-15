Connect with us

Thailand

Six police officers investigated for allegedly demanding bribes, not reporting drug seizure

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจภูธรจังหวัดนครพนม

Six Thai police officers were transferred from their positions and now face disciplinary action after they allegedly demanded a bribe and for not reporting their drug seizure with the department.

The officers in the Isaan province Nakhon Phanom allegedly demanded a bribe from a man running a delivery service for the release of two of his employees who had been arrested on drug charges. The officers were also said to have seized 200,000 methamphetamine pills, but there is no record filed at the police station.

The deputy commander of the police station says senior officers investigate after the story of the extortion attempt was shared on social media. The commander says there was also no record of seized evidence. The six officers were transferred from their posts while senior officers investigate. Police plan to interview the two delivery employees who were held by the officers while they demanded ransom.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Jason
    2022-02-15 18:30
    Police behaving badly...there is a pattern emerging...
    image
    Graham
    2022-02-15 19:15
    Blah blah blah and in a few months everyone will have forgotten and we can all get back to business. 555 TIT.
    image
    Convert54
    2022-02-15 19:34
    14 minutes ago, Graham said: Blah blah blah and in a few months everyone will have forgotten and we can all get back to business. 555 TIT. Back to business ? 55 bluddy 5 ! Is more like "move over…
    image
    whitesnake
    2022-02-15 19:55
    The RTP or, "boys in turd brown"; turd by name, turd by nature!
    image
    Bangkok
    2022-02-15 20:06
    The Thai police will pay whoever is investigating them to get off. That's the way it works. Thai police rarely go to prison.
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

