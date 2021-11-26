Public Health Ministry drafts measures for reopening bars next month in 17 provinces

The Public Health Ministry has reportedly drafted measures for reopening bars and nightclubs in 17 provinces next month and will make a proposal to the CCSA. While entertainment venues nationwide are planned to reopen by mid-January, according to a report in Thai media, the ministry is proposing to open bars in “blue” zones a month earlier on December 16, but under tight restrictions.

Under the measures proposed by the Public Health Ministry, customers entering the bars and nightclubs will need to present proof of vaccination or a negative result from an antigen Covid-19 test. Promotional campaigns will be prohibited and venues cannot set up dance areas.

SOURCE: Khaosod