Nation TV’s fresh shows set to revolutionise Thai news

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a thrilling leap into its 25th year, Thailand’s leading news network, Nation TV, is undergoing a groundbreaking transformation under the concept NEXT to The Future.

The network is revamping its programming to amplify its renowned news shows and exclusive talks, adding community news and harnessing AI technology to enhance its editorial prowess. This bold move solidifies Nation TV’s position as a pioneering news source committed to fostering a better society.

Apirawee Pichayadecha, Managing Director of Nation TV Co Ltd, remarked that for the past 24 years, Nation TV has been dedicated to delivering news that benefits society.

“We’ve faced significant challenges in communications technology and the emergence of new platforms that have drastically changed consumer behaviour in news consumption. This has necessitated a rapid organisational transformation to keep pace with the modern world.”

Apirawee highlighted the network’s 2024 vision.

“This year marks a crucial step in elevating our news delivery to reach all target audiences under the concept NEXT to The Future. We aim to provide news and content that is beneficial to society from new perspectives while maintaining credibility and in-depth reporting. Additionally, we are enhancing our content with lifestyle segments and community news to better engage viewers and offer more choices, ultimately expanding our future customer base.”

The refreshed lineup includes:

NATION Morning News: Monday to Friday, 5.30am to 7.55am, featuring the NATION Sports segment.

NATION Midday News: Monday to Friday, 11.30am to 1.10pm.

NATION Evening News: 4pm to 4.45pm.

NATION Nightly News: 5.30 pm to 7.55pm.

Deep News: Monday to Friday, 12.35pm to 1.10pm, starting June 17.

Yukol Crushes the News: Hosted by Yukol Wisessang, Monday to Friday, 9.55pm to 10.15pm.

The News – The Story: Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 10.30am.

Find to Tell: Monday to Friday, 1.20pm to 2pm.

The Pilot: Every Saturday, 4.40pm to 5.25pm, starting June 8.

A standout addition is the introduction of Thailand’s first AI news anchors, Natcha and Natran, enhancing the network’s journalistic capabilities and revolutionising news production, reported The Nation.

This viral innovation is complemented by a strategic expansion across online and social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and the Nation TV website, targeting a growing audience of over 16 million followers.

“As we stride into our 25th year, we are dedicated to developing both our organisation and our personnel to keep pace with change in all its forms. Today, Nation TV is not just a news presenter; we are content pioneers, producing informative and beneficial content to foster a creative society.”