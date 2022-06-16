Connect with us

Thailand

Muslim groups discuss legislation contrary to religious beliefs

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo via อิหม่าม ดร.วิสุทธิ์ บิลล่าเต๊ะ

Twenty-five Muslim organisations met yesterday to discuss the government’s new cannabis law and other legislation contrary to their religious beliefs.

The religious groups met at Baan Nuer Mosque Hall in the southern province of Songkla, to set up an Unethical Laws and Regulations Opposition Association, in opposition to the new law to decriminalise cannabis on June 9, same-sex marriage proposals, and the Progressive Liquor Act.

President of Baan Boontem, Butsayamas Itsadul, who looks after children in Yala, in the south of Thailand, says she is concerned there are no rules or restrictions to control the use of cannabis around children. Butsayamas added that it would take 12 months to insert a clause to the law preventing children from using cannabis and that is too late because kids could become addicted to the drug inside that time.

A teacher from Wat Yala Thammaram, Nurahasma Chanpen, says the bill is dangerous because children are naturally curious and willing to try things. Nurahasma added relevant government departments should focus on this and ensure children are safe from the influence of drugs.

This is the second time this week the Thai Muslim community have come together in opposition of government legislation. On Tuesday Muslim students, teachers, and the board of Santiwit Songkla Technological College, in the southern province of Songkla, gathered to condemn the government and Muslim MPs who gave the green light to the new cannabis law. They requested those to reconsider the decision.

The report also added that the Islamic Council of Yala Province had sent a letter to support the idea. In the letter, the President of the Council, Haji Ishmael Hari, says he appreciated the MPs who disagreed with cannabis decriminalisation because the plant was dangerous to the world community.

SOURCE: MGR Online | Investigative of Thailand | Khaosod

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    ThaiEyes
    2022-06-16 15:34
    So what did everyone expect? It’s OK for these groups to protest against the controversial laws and have their say, but Thailand is NOT a Muslim country by any means and likely never will be. At some point they should…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

