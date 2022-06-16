Thailand
Muslim groups discuss legislation contrary to religious beliefs
Twenty-five Muslim organisations met yesterday to discuss the government’s new cannabis law and other legislation contrary to their religious beliefs.
The religious groups met at Baan Nuer Mosque Hall in the southern province of Songkla, to set up an Unethical Laws and Regulations Opposition Association, in opposition to the new law to decriminalise cannabis on June 9, same-sex marriage proposals, and the Progressive Liquor Act.
President of Baan Boontem, Butsayamas Itsadul, who looks after children in Yala, in the south of Thailand, says she is concerned there are no rules or restrictions to control the use of cannabis around children. Butsayamas added that it would take 12 months to insert a clause to the law preventing children from using cannabis and that is too late because kids could become addicted to the drug inside that time.
A teacher from Wat Yala Thammaram, Nurahasma Chanpen, says the bill is dangerous because children are naturally curious and willing to try things. Nurahasma added relevant government departments should focus on this and ensure children are safe from the influence of drugs.
This is the second time this week the Thai Muslim community have come together in opposition of government legislation. On Tuesday Muslim students, teachers, and the board of Santiwit Songkla Technological College, in the southern province of Songkla, gathered to condemn the government and Muslim MPs who gave the green light to the new cannabis law. They requested those to reconsider the decision.
The report also added that the Islamic Council of Yala Province had sent a letter to support the idea. In the letter, the President of the Council, Haji Ishmael Hari, says he appreciated the MPs who disagreed with cannabis decriminalisation because the plant was dangerous to the world community.
SOURCE: MGR Online | Investigative of Thailand | Khaosod
