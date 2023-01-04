Man lying on a roadside for 6 days survives accident

A man who was injured in a motorcycle accident survived for six days while lying on the roadside before being rescued in Udon Thani’s Isaan province.

The injured man, Withawat Nanthapetch, went missing on December 29 of last year after he went to a bar to drink with friends. A bar security camera captured the 22 year old walking out of the establishment at 1.44am but then mysteriously disappeared.

Withawat’s family searched for four days but did not find any trace of him. His friends created posts on social media and urged anyone who might have seen him to provide information.

Witthawat’s family and friends believed he was dead but continued to look for him to bring his body home for a funeral.

Remarkably, Withawat’s uncle, Wanna Kamrin, stumbled on the prostrate body of his nephew six days after he went missing.

The 54 year old said he spotted a motorcycle belonging to his nephew on the roadside of Udon-Nong Bua Lamphu Road near Udon Thani Airport. Wanna deduced that Withawat must have been in a motorcycle accident and died.

Withawat’s body was hidden in the rough, unkempt grass on the roadside.

Wanna notified the police and rescue team to help transfer the body back home.

When the officers arrived, they were surprised to find that Withawat was still alive and breathing despite the wounds and bites all over his body.

Witthawat was immediately sent to hospital for treatment.

Witthawat’s mother broke down in tears when she was reunited with her lost son. She told the media that she was very happy her son survived the ordeal. She added that the discovery of her son was the best new year gift a mother could have.