Most Thai listed companies report Q2 this year profits

Picture courtesy of Pixabay official website

Thailand’s stock exchange disclosed that 819 out of 856 listed companies have submitted their second-quarter financial results for this year, with 631 reporting net profits. This represents a significant 77.05% of the companies that submitted financial statements.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has seen continuous growth in the second quarter of this year. Sales for listed companies in the SET increased by 8.4% compared to the same period last year.

For the first six months of this year, sales reached 8.96 trillion baht, marking a 6.3% increase from the previous year. Production costs and administrative expenses rose by 4.9% and 6.0%, respectively, leading to a core profit of 922.74 billion baht and a net profit of 519.31 billion baht, which are 18.7% and 9.7% higher, respectively.

The debt-to-equity ratio (D/E ratio) for Thai companies, excluding the financial sector, remained stable at 1.51 times as of June 30, this year.

Ongoing growth in tourism has positively impacted the service sector and related businesses, such as food and beverages, consumer goods, hotels, aviation, rental spaces, retail, hospitals, and telecommunications as said the President of the SET, Pakorn Peetathawatchai.

Rising oil prices have also benefited the oil sector, contributing to the overall profitability of listed companies in the first half of this year. However, the real estate and construction sectors faced challenges due to decreased public and private sector projects, said Pakorn.

“Excluding the top five listed companies that showed rapid recovery, the overall net profit for companies in the mai increased by 22.8%, amounting to 4.95 billion baht.”

In the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI), the performance of listed companies mirrored that of SET-listed companies. For the first six months of this year, companies in the MAI reported total sales of 104.3 billion baht, a 7.7% increase from the same period last year.

Controlled production costs and administrative expenses led to an operating profit of 8.35 billion baht and a net profit of 6.10 billion baht, skyrocketing by 44.8% and 80.5%, respectively, reported Khaosod.