Lucky lottery winner in Thailand banks 36 million baht

Photo of leah leah1 week ago
4,509 1 minute read

Thailand‘s Government Lottery Office (GLO) revealed that one lucky winner scooped a life-changing 36 million baht (over US$1 million) in the digital lottery draw today (May 2) after purchasing six winning digital tickets.

Today, the number 834019 was drawn in Thailand’s twice-monthly government lottery draw. Anyone who bought a ticket with this number wins the lottery’s first prize of 6 million baht.

The GLO revealed that 19 tickets with the winning number were bought through their digital platform before the draw, totalling 114 million baht in winnings. According to the GLO, seven people bought one winning ticket (6 million baht prize), one person bought two winning tickets (12 million baht prize), one person bought four tickets (24 million baht) and one person bought six tickets (36 million baht).

An anonymous Thai national bought 19 winning tickets for the government lottery draw on April 16, winning a staggering 114 million baht (US$3.3 million).

Related news

After the April 1 lotto draw, the GLO announced that winners can no longer claim their prize in cash from the GLO. If the winner’s prize exceeds 2 million baht, the GLO will transfer to a Government Savings Bank account or a Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) bank account.

Alternatively, winners can receive a check from the Krung Thai Bank’s GLO branch office or winners can claim their prize at any Government Savings Bank, Krung Thai Bank, or BAAC Bank branch in the country. Foreign winners without Thai bank accounts may still claim their prize in cash from the GLO.

In March, a lucky lottery winner laid out 100 pig’s heads in front of the famous 30-metre-tall Buddha statue at Wat Klang Bang Phra Temple in Nakhon Pathom province in central Thailand.

The winner, Panu Nawisamphan from Samut Prakan province, did not reveal how much money he won in the government lottery. Panu said his offering of 100 pig’s heads was to gae bon “แก้บน,” which means “fulfil one’s vow.”

Bangkok’s haphazard overhead cables made a comfy bed for a man who won 4,000 baht in the lottery on April 1. He got drunk to celebrate, climbed a tree, and fell asleep tangled up in the cables.

Thaiger deals Thai LifeThailand
Tags
Photo of leah leah1 week ago
4,509 1 minute read

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Marc26
2023-05-02 20:44
1 hour ago, palooka said: Lucky winner now has many more friends, most they never met before. 🤣 I honestly couldn't even imagine that in Thailand They come out of the woodwork when a Thai girl marries a plumber from…
HolyCowCm
2023-05-02 21:07
19 minutes ago, Marc26 said: I honestly couldn't even imagine that in Thailand They come out of the woodwork when a Thai girl marries a plumber from the UK! 5555 Plumbers in the USA make fantastic money nowadays. I know…
Marc26
2023-05-02 21:30
22 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Plumbers in the USA make fantastic money nowadays. I know several. Maybe a taxi driver from the UK, and oddly I have met some of them in the past that the lady’s here loved. Plumbers…
HolyCowCm
2023-05-02 22:17
41 minutes ago, Marc26 said: Plumbers is a great job! And it isn't going away by technology either I wasn't making fun of plumbers, I wish I had done it!! Almost me too. I have two very wealthy friends who are.…
Marc26
2023-05-02 22:44
24 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Almost me too. I have two very wealthy friends who are. One started his company only himself with his one truck truck he drove. Then after over a solid 20 years of me being here I…
Photo of leah

leah

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.