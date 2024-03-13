Loei woman vanishes after job switch to Kanchanaburi

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A young woman from Loei province has been reported missing since March 8, after she left for work and subsequently lost contact with her family. The 26 year old, known as Care, was initially headed to Samut Prakan to work as a PR at a karaoke bar but then decided to take a job in Kanchanaburi instead, a decision that has led to a concerning disappearance.

Care’s family has been unable to reach her, prompting them to seek assistance. Kwanchai Thirasilp, a member of the Kanchanaburi Rescue Foundation, unveiled a detailed timeline of events on Facebook, tracing Care’s last known movements to gather information that might lead to her whereabouts.

On February 27, Care informed her family that she would work in Samut Prakan and booked a bus ticket from Loei, which was scheduled to pick her up around 9pm. During the journey, she messaged a friend, revealing her change of plans to work in Kanchanaburi instead. She arrived at the Mo Chit bus terminal on the morning of February 28.

Upon reaching Mo Chit, Care immediately took a van to Kanchanaburi. She told her family she would be working as a PR at an unnamed karaoke bar in the province. Between March 1 and March 8, she frequently called home to speak with her young child and her boyfriend in Loei.

However, on March 8, Care had an argument with her boyfriend over the phone, and after 6pm that day, all communication ceased. Her family and mother repeatedly attempted to contact her through calls and Facebook, to no avail, and there has been no activity on her Facebook account, which is unusual for her, reported KhaoSod.

The Kanchanaburi Rescue Foundation has made an urgent appeal for any information regarding Care’s disappearance. The family, deeply concerned and distressed, implores Care to contact them immediately if she sees the information. The latest update on this matter was provided on March 13, at 10.38am.