Kanchanaburi park ranger reportedly stabbed co-worker, shot himself

A park ranger reportedly stabbed at co-worker to death before shooting himself. Apparently the two men had to an argument while installing cameras in a Thong Pha Phum district forest to study Bengal tigers. The Khao Laem National Park rangers were so deep in the forest that an army helicopter was sent to rescue the injured ranger.

The head chief of the park, Thewin Meesap, said the two rangers were leading a group of international researchers to set up video camera to track Bengal tiger movements. The rangers started arguing and one stabbed another with a knife, then pulled out a gun and shot himself, reports say. A helicopter from Surasri military base was dispatched to transport the rangers out of the forest.

Thong Pha Phum police and a medical crew were boarded on the aircraft, but it was unable to land due to the location being in a deep forest valley. At night, a rescue squad and national park officials walked to the location after a landing zone was being prepared and finished the operation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post