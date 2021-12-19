Thailand
Jane Seymour will tour Thailand to promote several causes
Jane Seymour, the famous British-American actress, is heading to Thailand with her family to promote and support several causes including pandemic prevention and fighting trafficking. She will tour the country with her family as a part holiday and part advocacy for Freeland, a charity centred in Bangkok.
While Seymour will take time to explore the beaches of Thailand on her family holiday, she will be promoting a variety of causes with her trip. She is set to support a Covid-19 relief effort in Phuket, a film festival called “A Better World, Beyond Pandemics” in Bangkok, and a program to prevent wildlife trafficking by the Thai government and an NGO. She will also film a public service announcement about focusing on root causes in order to avoid future pandemics.
While the full travel dates and schedule have not been officially released, she is booked already to appear in Bangkok on January 6 in the afternoon. Seymour will be featured at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand to promote the film festival. She will be joined by her daughter Katie Flynn, who is herself an actress, director, and photographer. She will be debuting an exhibition of her photographic work.
Freeland, the group that is hosting Seymour on her trip to Thailand, is an international NGO based in Thailand that works to fight trafficking, a cause she is passionate about. They also launched a program with Thai international company B. Grimm early last year called EndPandemics that is still running a global campaign.
The program urges people to work to change our relationship with nature, a goal that Seymour supported in 2 previous EndPandemics public service announcements that aired this year and last year on CNN and CNBC. The message had an ad reach of more than 700 million people.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Majority believe convicted criminals shouldn’t get a Royal pardon
Jane Seymour will tour Thailand to promote several causes
Karen refugees returning to Myanmar as fighting eases
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
Southeast Asia sees only a trickle of international tourism
5 Omicron variant infections identified in Phuket
Typhoon Rai rips through the Philippines – at least 89 people dead
5 Free Tools To Find Profitable Condos in Thailand
SUNDAY COVID-19: 22 deaths, daily infections below 3,000
Ryanair CEO says anyone who refuses vaccine is an “idiot”
Is Omicron less or more dangerous than earlier Covid variants?
Can Men & Women Have A Platonic Relationship? | The Stinky Food challenge
Transport Co announces month-long 10% discount on fares
Nong Khai land border opening to Test & Go scheme December 24
Porn site raided after posting photoshopped image of exec
British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Singapore Airlines launches vaccinated travel lane service to Bangkok
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
Business and government leaders meet to reopen Pattaya bars
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Bangkok man calls for rescue after locking penis in padlock
British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
New rules for scuba diving boats in Thailand to increase safety
Omicron variant: 9 cases confirmed, 5 more suspected in Thailand
Phuket taxi charged with death of Swiss tourist in motorbike crash
Bangkok restaurant raided, several foreigners caught without entry stamps
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
- Indonesia4 days ago
Bali is open, but only 45 international tourists have visited this year
- Phuket4 days ago
Royal Thai Navy sinks three old battleships during “goodbye” ceremony
- Thailand4 days ago
Tourism cities welcome easing of Covid measures ahead of New Year celebrations
- Songkhla3 days ago
Night of drinking with a woman on the beach gets monk defrocked
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Government warns fake vaccine certificates bring fines and jail
- Bangkok3 days ago
First victim of illegal sidewalk parking crackdown: Chiang Mai police