Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85

In today’s episode Jay and Mike compare Thailand to Vietnam in regards to how life and business would be in these countries. Pattaya has been pummelled by heavy rains over the past few days causing flooding in roads and neighbourhoods around the area. A hacker stole personal information of more than 40,000 patients at a Bangkok hospita’s kidney insitute. The Food and Drug Administration said that it will consider a request by Sinopharm’s local representatives in Thailand to use their vaccine for children age 3 and older.

