Heartbreaking plea: Thai couple seeks urgent aid to save daughter from China nightmare

Photo via Sanook

A distressed Thai couple residing in the Isaan province of Udon Thani made an urgent appeal to the Thai authorities, pleading for financial aid of 100,000 baht to rescue their daughter from a personal nightmare in China.

The couple, identified as 52 year-old Man Duangnate and 55 year old Manee Duangnate, shared their heart-wrenching story with ThaiRath, unveiling the nightmarish circumstances their 31 year old daughter, Nongnuch Duangnate, has endured after escaping from an abusive marriage with a Chinese man who held her captive in Beijing for three years.

Nongnuch’s parents disclosed that their daughter, having divorced her first husband, relocated from Udon Thani province to Pattaya, where she found employment in a massage shop. However, in 2019, her life took a distressing turn when she was introduced to a 32 year old Chinese man named Wei Laing Jin through a mutual acquaintance. The connection between Nongnuch and Wei grew rapidly, leading them to tie the knot in August of the same year.

Soon after their marriage, Nongnuch relocated to Beijing to reside with her new husband. However, a mere two months into their marital journey, Nongnuch reached out to her parents, sharing the agonising truth that she was suffering abuse at the hands of her spouse. Determined to escape her torment, Nongnuch fled from her husband’s residence and filed a complaint with the local police.

Unfortunately, instead of finding solace and justice, Nongnuch’s plea for help backfired. The Chinese authorities, upon contacting her husband, instructed him to retrieve her and take her back home. Trapped in a web of manipulation, Nongnuch’s husband confiscated her passport, subjected her to imprisonment, and subjected her to physical assault for an agonising three years.

Deeply concerned for their daughter’s safety, Nongnuch’s parents promptly reported the situation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, seeking assistance. Subsequently, officers from the ministry visited Nongnuch at her husband’s residence. Though her husband reluctantly permitted the meeting, he allowed Nongnuch to communicate with her parents.

To shed light on Nongnuch’s ordeal, a ThaiRath reporter conducted a video conference interview with her. During the conversation, Nongnuch shared her courageous escape:

“After the officers from the Ministry of Affairs visited me at the house, the husband allowed me to contact the parents to tell them that I am alive. Not long after that, I escaped from the house. I rode an electric bicycle to a friend’s house in Shanghai. Then, I worked for five to six months and had about 3,000 to 4,000 in savings. I decided to contact the Consulate General of Royal Thai in Shanghai.”

Nongnuch continued explaining that…

“The consulate allowed me to stay with them but later sent me back to the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing because my visa was expired, and the place is pretty close to the husband’s house. The authorities told me that I need money of 100,000 baht to travel home. If not, they would send me back to the husband. I do not have that much money. I hope the Thai authorities would help me with this. I promise that I will work hard to pay back the cost if I can go back home.”