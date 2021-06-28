Good Morning Thailand Live | BKK back to restrictions, should media publish covid numbers?

Tim Newton, Bill Barnett and Caitlin Ashsworth discuss the current situation in Bangkok and 9 other provinces in Thailand where restrictions are being re-imposed. Caitlin outlines all the latest news out of Bangkok. Also discussing one publisher’s demands that Thai media not publish daily Covid figures. As usual, we will try to answer as many questions of yours as we can.

