Furious pageant fans accuse Laos of copying Thai contestant’s fishy costume | Thaiger

Thailand
Furious pageant fans accuse Laos of copying Thai contestant’s fishy costume
Beauty pageant fans in Thailand are furious about a move by neighbouring Laos that could create a major diplomatic incident between the 2 countries. Supporters of Miss Universe Thailand, Amanda Obdam, say Miss Laos, Phatthana Khidaphone, has stolen Obdam’s costume idea and plans to wear it at an earlier pageant in Bangkok this week.
According to a Coconuts report, the Laotian contestant in Wednesday’s Miss Grand International pageant will wear a costume inspired by the “Laos Fighting Fish”. The decision has caused consternation among Thai pageant fans, given that Obdam was already planning to wear a costume inspired by the Siamese Fighting Fish, when she participates in the Miss Universe contest in Florida in May.
However, pageant officials say the controversial move by Laos won’t change a thing, and Obdam will go ahead with her outfit as planned.
“Thailand’s national dress was inspired by women in Thai literature and national treasure Siamese fighting fish is ready to be worn by Amanda Obdam in 69th Miss Universe.”
Meanwhile, in another shocking development, the costume designer for Miss Laos turns out to be Thai and says no country has a monopoly on dressing their pageant contestants in fish costumes. Khumpee Arangkarn has been designing costumes for contestants from Laos for years and in 2018, his design won at the Miss Universe pageant. He says everything’s fair game in the world of cut-throat beauty pageants.
“Every country can do a fish costume, and Laos doesn’t need to give in and change it. It’s not that I think Laos shouldn’t back down for Thailand, but if the USA does a fish costume, others can’t do the same? It is a competition after all, and everybody wants to win.”
The controversy has rocked social media, with Miss Universe Thailand official Narong Lertkitsiri accusing Laos of blatantly ripping off Thai culture.
“I’m so confused, how can you do this? The tail and fins, they’re obviously a Thai flag. I want to ask the designer and those who made this dress for a neighbouring beauty contestant, ‘how dare you?!’”
Many on social media agree with Narong, with netizen Yobo Jagiya pointing out that the Laos Fighting Fish doesn’t even, well…exist.
“There is no such thing as a Laos Fighting Fish. The only origin of the fighting fish in the world is Thailand. It’s a kind of national treasure.”
Meanwhile, the designer of Obdam’s costume, Akarach Pusonphong, says it’s time for the Laos team to own their mistake and apologise.
“Understand your mistake and accept it, learn how to say sorry. Whether this is a (marketing) trick or whatever, it’s something they just shouldn’t do.”
SOURCE: Coconuts
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Migrant workers risk losing their legal status, the Cabinet to extend work permit amnesty
Over 1.7 million migrant workers in Thailand are going to lose their legal working status because they can’t submit work permit renewal and a health certificate with Covid-19 test results in time. The Labour Ministry then proposes the cabinet will extend the registration period (amnesty) for migrant workers to help maintain their legal status. Migrant workers, including those illegal and unemployed workers, are required to register with authorities via the ministry’s website from January 15 until February 13.
According to the Labour Minister, every migrant worker to renew their work permit must receive a Covid-19 test at hospitals designated by the Public Health Ministry. The Department of Medical Sciences will be responsible for the testing costs.
Illegal and unemployed workers, who registered with the Ministry, will be allowed to stay in the Kingdom for 2 years without penalties. Only those migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar are allowed to overstay their current visas, but are required to register with the provincial employment office in the area they work, as part of the amnesty.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Environment
Laos – the ‘battery’ of Asia and a ticking environmental time bomb
LAOS POWER FACTS:
Number of power plants soon to be completed by the end of 2020: 53 hydropower plants under construction or in the planning stage, including those set to be completed this year; there will be more than 90 hydropower plants in Laos with a combined installed capacity of almost 14,000MW.
Transmission lines that connect with neighbouring countries: 14 carry power to Thailand, 2 to Vietnam, 1 to China, 2 to Cambodia, and 1 to Myanmar.
Trick question. What uses more power? Siam Paragon in Bangkok or the entire province of Mae Hong Son (with 250,000 residents in north-west Thailand)?
The astonishing answer is, of course, Siam Paragon. By a factor of DOUBLE the power consumption of the north-western Thai province near the Myanmar border. Siam Paragon consumes 123 GWh of electricity a year (in 2011), compared to the quarter-million inhabitants of Mae Hong Son Province, who over the same period, used 65 GWh.
So, whilst you trek across some ancient hills enjoying an old and proud culture in Thailand’s north-west you need to compare that with some of the opulent malls in central Bangkok which can easily compare with their counterparts in Singapore, New York or London.
The worlds of luxury brands Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Tiffany and Cartier, and the power these shops consume, is an entirely different world from other parts of rural Thailand. But Siam Paragon is just one of half a dozen luxury malls sprawled along a 6 kilometre stretch of the city’s upscale Sukhumvit stretch. They all consume vast amounts of power along with a growing number of expensive condominium projects.
So, Thailand has turned to Laos and the hydro-electric potential along the Mekong to feed its growing electricity demand. Xayaburi and Don Sahong dams, currently under construction, are among the cornerstones of a dam-building bonanza by Laos to realise its aspiration to become the “Battery of Asia”. Thailand is one of Laos’ key partners and buyers of power. And the kingdom’s largest energy consumer is (no surprise here) Bangkok, with it’s sparkling lights and air-conditioning ticking over the electricity meters at rapid pace.
Many analysts worry the planned hydropower dams will devastate fish populations, harm agriculture and hurt culture and tourism along the fragile Mekong basin, threatening the livelihoods of 65 million people who rely on the river for income and food.
With 42 power plants now operational, Laos is poised to realise its electricity ambitions. With a current installed capacity of approximately 6,000MW, the Lao government expects to achieve 14,000MW by the end of this year.
Thailand is not on its own with massive development and expansion putting pressure on the older ways of life. But the disparity in the Kingdom between the power-hungry city life and the older-style agriculture is now sharply in focus with this new deal with the Laos power providers.
But a devastating collapse at a hydro dam in July 2018 shon the spotlight on Laos’ energy ambitions again. The devastation caused by the collapse of the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy dam in Attapeu province was sharp proof of the potential dangers in the Laotian government’s plans. The landlocked country sells much of its electricity abroad, which makes up 30-40% of its total exports.
The Lao PDR government is planning to double current energy production in the next 2 years. But environmental groups are warning of the project’s impact on the environment and the nations the river supports.
The movement of water, fish and sediment downstream has historically supported tens of millions of people along the Mekong, and efforts to constrain its flow are proving disastrous for the riverside communities.
For nearly 20 years, activists have called for action against the development of hydro-dams and water projects. But this month the campaign took the next step with plans to focus on taking action at the policy level.
It took 2 decades, but activists have now launched the “Mekong People’s Forum.” 200 people attended the forum including local villagers, conservationists, journalists, and representatives from the US and Australian embassies. The Chinese embassy, although invited, did not send anyone to attend the event. China is responsible for 11 dams along the Mekong.
This is the first time the many conservation groups and activists have come together with a single forum to tackle the many challenges for the river. Several dams have now been built upstream in Laos and China causing massive problems for the natural flow of the river downstream through Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Environment
Thai government threaten to boycott new Lao hydro electric dam project
Loas officials have announced the announcement of yet another Laos hydro electric dam and Thai authorities aren’t happy. The long list of Laos and Chinese dams along the Mekong River have hugely affected the life of communities downstream of the Mekong in Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. And Laos. The Lao PDR has been described as South East Asia’s ‘battery’ and has been building hydro electric dams at speed in recent decades, sometimes with disastrous consequences.
They’ve question the potential environmental impact of the planned Sanakham hydroelectric dam in Laos between Xayaburi and Vientiane, and say they could exercise a section of the Mekong River Agreement to halt the scheme.
The Mekong River is the 12th longest river in the world at 4,350 kilometres. It starts in the Himalayas and flows through six countries to its mouth in Vietnam and out into the South China Sea.
Somkiat Prajamwong, secretary-general of the Office of National Water Resources says they won’t oppose the dam project if there is no impact.
“But if conclude that construction will have a damaging effect on the environment in Thailand, we will exercise our right as a member of the Mekong River Commission to stop the project under the Mekong Agreement.”
Article 7 under the Mekong River Commission’s “Agreement on the Cooperation for the Sustainable Development of The Mekong River Basin 1995″ says that members of the Commission can veto any proposal for the area which they consider may have a harmful effect on the environment. The Article has never been used in the past.
The Thai government has issued a request to the Lao government for additional environmental studies, particularly as the limited information supplied by the Lao government hints at increased levels of sediment in the freshwater ecological system. ”
“We have requested additional information from the Lao government, particularly regarding concerns we have over the trans-boundary impact of the project. As far as I know, the correct environmental assessments have yet to be carried out,” according to the Bangkok Post.
Dr Chainarong Setthachua, a lecturer and ecology expert at Maha Sarakham University, has been a long-term critic of the “ongoing Mekong crisis”.
“It’s the most disastrous situation in history.”
Little is being done by governments whose are borders with the Mekong River despite recent stories and stark photos of the dried-bed of a major river that passes through China, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.
“We used the river as a political tool and an asset for economic development. Yet, we did not supervise its development, which has resulted in a real disaster. I don’t see any solutions because every government is only focusing on building dams, but not on the scars these development plans are leaving behind.”
A study from the Australian National University states that Mekong Basin dwellers are struggling to find new protein resources as a substitute for the fish. It would take both massive water and land resources, especially in Cambodia, to create new protein substitutes.
Downstream, communities in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta decline are suffering coastal erosion and salination of their once-fertile land. Dams are threatening the country’s “breadbasket” as locals experience food shortages and are unable to access freshwater for daily needs.
In July 2018, hundreds of households in Laos were heavily flooded after a large amount of water overflowed a saddle dam section of the Xe Pian dam following heavy rainfall in the Lao southern province of Attapeu. The disaster claimed 26 lives, left hundreds of people missing and more than 6,600 people homeless.
Last month, the Thai government fired the first salvo saying that it might not purchase electricity from the Sanakham dam project citing its “environmental impact”.
Mr Somkiat said that the dam site is also located on a curve of the river, which will make it harder to control the water flow compared with a straighter stretch, and that could have severe consequences for areas along the border.
The Lao government plans to build the 684-megawatt hydropower plant only 2 kilometres from Loei’s Chiang Kan district.
Construction of the new dam by a Chinese company is slated to start at the start of 2021 and finish in 2028 at a cost of 6.4 billion baht.
You can read more about the Laos project to use hydro electricity to ‘power’ its economy HERE.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Furious pageant fans accuse Laos of copying Thai contestant’s fishy costume
Protest leader Parit sentenced to 15 days’ additional detention for contempt of court
Thailand’s detention centres see almost 300 immigrants test positive for Covid-19
Oops! Culture Ministry deletes website suggestion that traditional Thai garment could be used to commit suicide
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
Phuket to present reopening plan this Friday with fingers crossed
EU, US imposes sanctions on 11 Myanmar officials over coup violence
Bangkok police officer caught on film following actress into public toilet
Thailand starts human trials of local Covid vaccine
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
Soi Cowboy bar owner says the business has survived the pandemic, but revenue has fallen by 70%
Thailand News Today | Fallout from weekend protest violence, Samut Prakan Covid cluster | March 22
“Samui Wonder Island” safe and sealed travel scheme to launch in July
Russians in Pattaya arrested for allegedly selling fake bank statements for retirement visas
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
149 new cases of Covid today- Covid-19 Update
Bang Khae vaccination drive begins as Bangkok records 100 new infections
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Officials tracking down foreigners with fake IDs opening up illegal businesses in Chiang Rai
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Myanmar military unfazed by looming sanctions
Krabi businesses battle to survive the tourist crisis | VIDEO
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
Top Buddhist organisation in Myanmar stops activities to protest military violence
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Opinion2 days ago
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
- Opinion2 days ago
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
- Thailand2 days ago
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
- Events3 days ago
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
- Crime19 hours ago
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection