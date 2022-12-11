Thailand
Fine Dining with a Phuket View | Amari Phuket
Join Natty Warisa and Jay for a 5 Star Fine DIning Foodie Journey, as they take you to some of their favorite dining spots in Phuket, Thailand. In this episode, they will be highlighting the must have Phuketian foods at Rim Talay Restaurant, Amari Phuket’s beach side restaurant where you can watch the island slowly awaken with color over a decadent breakfast, international and Asian buffet or delicious a la carte multicultural menu. Moreover, Jay will introduce Chef Giordano Roscini, Chef de Cuisine of La Gritta, Amari Phuket’s Italian restaurant. Where he talks about his 5 course set menu called “Menu Desgustazione”
