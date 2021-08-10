Covid Care Centres to be set up for asymptomatic Phuket patients

Phuket is planning to establish “Covid Care Centres” for asymptomatic patients.

The Phuket Provincial Government is planning on setting up the alliterative establishment in each of Phuket’s 3 districts for people who have Covid, but the people will only be tested by a rapid antigen test. Further, the centres will only admit people who show no signs of infection.

Pichet Panapong, Phuket’s Vice Governor, announced the centres at a meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee yesterday, says a report by the PR Phuket. Pichet says CCC will get a budget from the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation to buy 5,000 tests. He did not reveal the budget.

The report on the Care Centres did not state if people would be required to take an RT-PCR test or how long people would have to stay at the centers.

However, Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, the Phuket Provincial Health Office Chief says to expect more Covid infections as Phuket continues its proactive screening.

Dr Kusak says the proactive screening will likely reveal more people have Covid, both Thais and migrant workers because new clusters have been discovered at workplaces and throughout the island.

“So, brothers and sisters, please strictly follow the disease control measures while at the workplace and at other establishments.”

SOURCE: The Phuket News

