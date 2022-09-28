Connect with us

BMA reveals Bangkok druggies buy yaba online 

Photo via Police TV by UCI Media﻿

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) yesterday revealed that the majority of the capital’s drug users are of a young working age and they buy their illegal narcotics online.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary of the BMA, Wantanee Wattana, reported that the statistics gathered between October 2020 and August 2022 showed that most drug users among the capital’s residents were aged between 25 to 29 years old, followed by those in the 30 to 34 years old age category.

Furthermore, most drug addicts were common labourers who bought their illegal substances online via social media.

Methamphetamine, or yaba, was the most common drug bought online in Bangkok, followed by crystal meth and heroin.

Wantanee revealed that the most popular drugs taken in the city’s entertainment venues were ecstasy and ketamine.

Wantanee announced that the BMA would use all of the data gathered to draft an anti-drug action plan. She said Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt emphasised to the team that the policies to prevent and solve drug problems must focus on the capital’s residents.

Wantanee added that the official department couldn’t work alone. People, academics, specialists, and other relevant departments needed to collaborate to solve the drug problem in the city.

SOURCE: Khaosod

Fanta
2022-09-28 18:19
But what is the problem? Drug related crime, junkies begging in the streets, prisons not overcrowded enough? 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

BMA reveals Bangkok druggies buy yaba online 
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
