Connect with us

Krabi

Thailand News Today | 39 YO dies after AZ vaccine, bus services curbed, Andaman Sandbox | July 21

Thaiger

Published

 on 

On August 1, the Tourism Authority of Thailand hopes to launch the “Andaman Sandbox”, allowing the southern provinces of Phang Nga and Krabi to re-open to foreign tourism. For the next 2 weeks all interprovincial bus services entering and leaving Phuket will be suspended. Muay Thai might soon be an Olympic sport. A 39 year old teacher died the day after she was injected with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. An MP from the opposition Pheu Thai Party has blasted the government for not disclosing the details of the AstraZeneca procurement contract.

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Krabi23 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | 39 YO dies after AZ vaccine, bus services curbed, Andaman Sandbox | July 21
Phuket35 mins ago

Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Best of52 mins ago

Best hotels near Bangkok’s MRT stations
Sponsored4 hours ago

How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Phuket3 hours ago

Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Locked in a construction worker camp in Bangkok – Thailand’s hidden Covid tragedy | VIDEO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Covid-19 “survival boxes” funded by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s donated salary
Phuket5 hours ago

Bus services in and out of Phuket suspended for the next 2 weeks
Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Food Panda controversy, the Billionaire space race, Covid updates
Thailand6 hours ago

Muay Thai recognised by International Olympic Committee
Coronavirus Vaccines6 hours ago

Healthcare workers to be prioritised for Pfizer vaccine from next month
Singapore6 hours ago

Teenager arrested after student allegedly killed with an axe at Singapore school
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Private sector says lockdowns won’t work without vaccines, mass testing
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending