Man focused on GPS drives into Chon Buri pond, sinks car

A man focusing on the directions on his GPS drove into a pond in Chon Buri. He was able to escape through the car’s window and swim to shore, but his car sunk in the 15-metre deep pond.

The man says he was driving from Bangkok to Chon Buri to visit relatives over the weekend when he went onto a road he wasn’t familiar with. He turned on his GPS to navigate and was so focused on the GPS that he didn’t notice an upcoming turn. He lost control of the vehicle and drove into the pond.

A rescue team arrived at the scene and was able to retrieve the sunken vehicle. The team used a rope and cran to pull the car up spending over an hour to do so.

According to Thai media, the driver said he wants the incident to be a lesson to all drivers to be more careful while driving with a GPS and to remember to focus on the road.

