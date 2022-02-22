Connect with us

Chon Buri

Foreign cyclist pronounced dead after being hit by pick up truck in Chon Buri

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Officers from Huay Yai Provincial Police Station were notified of a road incident on the Sattahip – Korat road in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.

At the scene, one foreigner, who was believed to be a local expat, was found dead in a watercourse adjacent to the road. Thai media reported that the foreign victim was about 60 – 70 years old, but the police haven’t confirmed his identity or nationality at this stage.

The police and rescue team investigated and found a broken bicycle, a black pickup truck, and the corpse of a foreign man in a cycling outfit at the scene. The man was reported to have died from a broken neck. His heavily damaged bicycle was laying nearby and was taken as evidence by the Bang Lamung police. Police found ID indicating the name ‘Win Scherrenberg’. No nationality, age, and other details were given.

The pick-up truck driver, Samreang Unan, was waiting at the scene when police arrived and confessed to hitting the man on his bike. He claimed that he was in the right lane driving towards Bang Saen. He noticed a truck on the left lane and then suddenly saw the cyclist changing his direction to the left lane. The driver told police that he’d seen the man but couldn’t stop in time.

The man’s dead body was sent to a hospital, and the authorities will conduct further investigations and have contacted various consulates in the province to help find out more about the identity of the victim. There was no CCTV available to assist police in their investigation.

SOURCE: Khaosod | 77 Khaoded | The Pattaya News

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Stonker
    2022-02-22 19:37
    12 minutes ago, Fanta said: I wonder what the driver will be charged with? Reckless driving seems to be the charge for hitting anything on two wheels. But dead men tell no tales :-( RIP I should add that since…
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-02-22 20:09
    1 hour ago, Cabra said: From what I'm seen of Thai roadways, there aren't many places I'd feel safe riding a bicycle. 1 hour ago, AussieBob said: I cannot believe anyone would ride a bicycle in Thailand - there have…
    image
    Fortuner
    2022-02-22 21:07
    Ther is only one way to tackle this problems, let the Thais know about traffic laws witch are in rule already and not let them get away with excuses! Make sure everyone follows the law period!
    image
    Lyp14 [ctxa]
    2022-02-22 21:33
    24 minutes ago, Fortuner said: Ther is only one way to tackle this problems, let the Thais know about traffic laws witch are in rule already and not let them get away with excuses! Make sure everyone follows the law…
    image
    Guest1
    2022-02-22 21:43
    First: R.i.P Second: Win Scherrenberg, I have a strong idea, where this guy came from. Third: Anyone looked into the Pick Up Truck, checked the usually available Dash Cam, and b/c of assumingly not having an SC card in there, anymore,…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

      Trending