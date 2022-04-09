Chon Buri locals find baby crocodile in their kitchen

The croc in the kitchen! Locals in Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province were horrified to find a crocodile roaming through their kitchen this week. The house owners, who requested not to be named, say they had no idea where the crocodile came from, and that they had never heard of crocodiles dwelling in the local area.

The owners called rescue workers, who took about 10 minutes to catch the crocodile with their bare hands. Authorities then took the crocodile to the Pure Yiang Tai Rescue Foundation before being given to the Sri Racha Fisheries Office. The crocodile is 10 centimetres wide and nearly a metre long.

Another animal was found on a Chon Buri local’s property last month when a farmer walked in on a huge python in his chicken coop. The farmer called rescue workers to get the snake out of the coop, and they took 5 minutes to lure the snake into a sack. The farmer said one of his chickens had been missing, and he assumes the python ate it.

The Pattaya News reported that the python was 5 metres long. TPN noted the farmer was “spooked” by the large reptile slithering around his property. Animal control officers said they would release the snake into an isolated forest away from people, but they wouldn’t harm it. The snake was reportedly 5 metres long, over 16 feet (that’s a REALLY long python). The farmer, whose name wasn’t reported, lives in the Bueng sub-district of Ban Beung.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News